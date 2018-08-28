Tower Hamlets staff help Met Police with their enquiries to distribute Christmas presents to children in care

Identikit picture of Santa's sleigh hauled by Met Police patrol car distributing presents to children in care. Picture: Met Police MPS

Christmas presents donated by the public at police stations are being distributed by the children’s care team at Tower Hamlets Council for youngsters in care.

Wellwishers have been dropping off presents at police stations across London over the past few weeks to provide festive gifts to youngsters in care who may not be receiving anything, as part of the Met’s ‘Christmas Tree’ appeal.

The council’s Marsha Lewis and Maria Valverde are coordinating the presents being distributed to children in the East End.

“These gifts will help those in care have a happy Christmas,” Marsha said. “This is all thanks to the Met and all the public who supported the appeal.”

The town hall has promised to provide “the best possible experience for children in care”.

The Met’s appeal closed on December 7, but the public can still make online donations. The appeal last year received 19,000 presents from the public for children who may not otherwise have one.