Families get 'virtual reality' fitness tasters at Mile End's revamped leisure centre

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Families have had a first look at new ‘virtual reality’ keep fit facilities now open at Mile End Park leisure centre.

Mayor reflects on new 'virtual' keep fit facilities at Mile End. Picture: Rehan Jamil Mayor reflects on new 'virtual' keep fit facilities at Mile End. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The ribbon was cut by Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs and his cabinet member for culture Amina Ali at the free family 'open day' to mark completion of the £250,000 project.

“This will encourage more people to use the facilities,” the mayor was hoping.

“Perhaps they will try out new activities and take part in more physical activity.”

Mayor John Biggs cuts ribbon to open leisure centre's new facilities at Mile End, with Cllr Amina Ali and GLL director Simon Sen. Picture: Rehan Jamil Mayor John Biggs cuts ribbon to open leisure centre's new facilities at Mile End, with Cllr Amina Ali and GLL director Simon Sen. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The improvements are part of a £1.5m town hall programme announced last year with the GLL leisure centre operators to get the East End fitter.

GLL's Simon Sen said: “These upgrades provide accessible sport and leisure facilities, to get more people more active more often.”

Softly softly does it... Mile End leisure centre complets its £250,000 refit. Picture: Rehan Jamil Softly softly does it... Mile End leisure centre complets its £250,000 refit. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Improvements at Mile End include equipment and refurbished of fitness studio spaces, as well as a new group cycle studio offering virtual classes.

Visitors are being encouraged to test out the facilities with free 'taster' sessions in the cycle studio and a new soft play area for children.

Upgraded facilities are being installed at all East End leisure centres including the John Orwell in Wapping, the Tiller in Millwall and the Whitechapel sports centre as well as Mile End.