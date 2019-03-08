Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Families get 'virtual reality' fitness tasters at Mile End's revamped leisure centre

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:02 01 May 2019

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

© Rehan Jamil

Families have had a first look at new ‘virtual reality’ keep fit facilities now open at Mile End Park leisure centre.

Mayor reflects on new 'virtual' keep fit facilities at Mile End. Picture: Rehan JamilMayor reflects on new 'virtual' keep fit facilities at Mile End. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The ribbon was cut by Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs and his cabinet member for culture Amina Ali at the free family 'open day' to mark completion of the £250,000 project.

“This will encourage more people to use the facilities,” the mayor was hoping.

“Perhaps they will try out new activities and take part in more physical activity.”

Mayor John Biggs cuts ribbon to open leisure centre's new facilities at Mile End, with Cllr Amina Ali and GLL director Simon Sen. Picture: Rehan JamilMayor John Biggs cuts ribbon to open leisure centre's new facilities at Mile End, with Cllr Amina Ali and GLL director Simon Sen. Picture: Rehan Jamil

You may also want to watch:

The improvements are part of a £1.5m town hall programme announced last year with the GLL leisure centre operators to get the East End fitter.

GLL's Simon Sen said: “These upgrades provide accessible sport and leisure facilities, to get more people more active more often.”

Softly softly does it... Mile End leisure centre complets its £250,000 refit. Picture: Rehan JamilSoftly softly does it... Mile End leisure centre complets its £250,000 refit. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Improvements at Mile End include equipment and refurbished of fitness studio spaces, as well as a new group cycle studio offering virtual classes.

Visitors are being encouraged to test out the facilities with free 'taster' sessions in the cycle studio and a new soft play area for children.

Upgraded facilities are being installed at all East End leisure centres including the John Orwell in Wapping, the Tiller in Millwall and the Whitechapel sports centre as well as Mile End.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

Man and woman injured in Mile End double stabbing

A man and a woman were found stabbed in Strahan Road, Mile End, on Monday. Picture: GOOGLE

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient captain explains Koroma and Happe’s key mentality change

Josh Koroma is all smiles in the Leyton Orient dressing room after promotion to the Football League is secured (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star is playing with a smile on his face again

: Michail Antonio of West Ham United celebrates his goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United

The hard work was worth it, admits champion Edinburgh

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh (left), first-team coach Danny Webb (centre) and assistant Ross Embleton celebrate after winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Families get ‘virtual reality’ fitness tasters at Mile End’s revamped leisure centre

One youngster enjoying the 'soft play' launch at Mile End leisure centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Whitechapel man accused of killing fiancée appears in court

Amy Parsons was found dead in a flat in Crowder Street, Whitechapel. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists