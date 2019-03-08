Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Building industry must consign ‘men only’ to history, Tower Hamlets mayor urges

PUBLISHED: 13:00 14 March 2019

Women getting into construcrtion industry once deemed an 'all male' preserve. Picture: Augusto Da Silva

Women getting into construcrtion industry once deemed an 'all male' preserve. Picture: Augusto Da Silva

©A. Da Silva/Graphix-images

Women have joined a career course run by Tower Hamlets Council to consider jobs in the building industry that were once an ‘all male’ preserve.

Mayor joins women trainees at an East End construction site. Picture: Max GrizaardMayor joins women trainees at an East End construction site. Picture: Max Grizaard

The 14 taking part in the first five-day course were shown what careers there are in construction with classroom lectures and visits to East End building sites.

They were handed certificates on Friday by the mayor, John Biggs, who is anxious to bury “outdated stereotype images” under the rubble of inequality that is crumbling in the construction trade.

“We must ensure outdated views about ‘male only’ industries are consigned to history where they belong,” the mayor said. “Our training course for women helps them to play a role and make their career goals a reality.”

Women make up only 14 per cent of the construction industry, the council points out, with fewer than one-in-eight aged 16 to 35 considering it as a career.

But major construction firms are now encouraging them to forget old stereotypes that the industry is a male preserve.

The council set up its ‘Women’s Construction Skills’ course with Bouygues UK, Mount Anvil, Endeavour UK and Women into Construction.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jailed: Woman shooting drugs on streets of Bethnal Green in front of children flouting court bans to stay away

Central London County Court which jailed Lawrence for 18 months. Picture: Google

Krays’ old henchmen aid ex-model Flanagan to raise £1,700 in Bethnal Green helping kids go straight

Ex-model Flanagan at her Bethnal Green charity bash selling snaps of the Krays from the 1960s. Picture: Mike Brooke

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Jailed: Woman shooting drugs on streets of Bethnal Green in front of children flouting court bans to stay away

Central London County Court which jailed Lawrence for 18 months. Picture: Google

Krays’ old henchmen aid ex-model Flanagan to raise £1,700 in Bethnal Green helping kids go straight

Ex-model Flanagan at her Bethnal Green charity bash selling snaps of the Krays from the 1960s. Picture: Mike Brooke

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

O’s fire warning shot to chasing pack with another win

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Ekpiteta: We all want Wembley trip in the FA Trophy

Marvin Ekpiteta celebrates with Leyton Orient team-mates Joe Widdowson (left) and Macauley Bonne (right) after scoring against Wrexham (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham under fire for season ticket hike

A general view of the Billy Bonds Stand during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Hammers Beard says Toffees defeat was tough to swallow

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Manager Gazi runs Big Half to raise funds for Sporting Bengal

Imrul Gazi in action at the Vitality Half Marathon (Pic: Sporting Bengal)

Transport chiefs being quizzed at City Hall over Crossrail delay and £2.6bn over budget

'Sliding doors' delayed... safety barriers on the platform at Whitechapel. Picture: Monica Wells
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists