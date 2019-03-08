Building industry must consign ‘men only’ to history, Tower Hamlets mayor urges

Women getting into construcrtion industry once deemed an 'all male' preserve. Picture: Augusto Da Silva ©A. Da Silva/Graphix-images

Women have joined a career course run by Tower Hamlets Council to consider jobs in the building industry that were once an ‘all male’ preserve.

Mayor joins women trainees at an East End construction site. Picture: Max Grizaard Mayor joins women trainees at an East End construction site. Picture: Max Grizaard

The 14 taking part in the first five-day course were shown what careers there are in construction with classroom lectures and visits to East End building sites.

They were handed certificates on Friday by the mayor, John Biggs, who is anxious to bury “outdated stereotype images” under the rubble of inequality that is crumbling in the construction trade.

“We must ensure outdated views about ‘male only’ industries are consigned to history where they belong,” the mayor said. “Our training course for women helps them to play a role and make their career goals a reality.”

Women make up only 14 per cent of the construction industry, the council points out, with fewer than one-in-eight aged 16 to 35 considering it as a career.

But major construction firms are now encouraging them to forget old stereotypes that the industry is a male preserve.

The council set up its ‘Women’s Construction Skills’ course with Bouygues UK, Mount Anvil, Endeavour UK and Women into Construction.