‘Time to clean up my constituency’ Poplar MP Fitzpatrick promises in break from Brexit chaos
PUBLISHED: 14:00 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 03 April 2019
Parliament/Google
MP Jim Fitzpatrick is finally taking time off from the Brexit chaos at Westminster to help clean up London’s East End.
He joins volunteers on Monday for Tower Hamlets Council’s latest campaign to spruce up the streets and get rid of litter and dumped rubbish.
It’s the council’s seventh clean-up since launching the ‘Love Your Neighbourhood’ campaign two years ago which now gets the busy MP’s seal of approval when it takes place in his Poplar and Limehouse constituency.
“We need to raise awareness that dropping litter isn’t acceptable,” he said. “Communities have to come together and do their bit as public resources are limited.”
The first event is on the Isle of Dogs and in Poplar with Mr Fitzpatrick. Street cleaning is costly and council budgets are tight, but the ongoing campaign against fly-tipping and litter has attracted 540 volunteers at 60 events since 2017.
Mayor John Biggs said: “We spend £6million a year collecting rubbish, but simply don’t have infinite resources to pick up every piece of litter.”
The clean-up is also part of Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘great British spring clean’ involving the public up and down the country from April 8 to 15. Volunteers can also pledge support online.
Fly-tipping and abandoned vehicles can also be reported to the council using its Love Your Neighbourhood app on smartphones or emailing streetline@towerhamlets.gov.uk.