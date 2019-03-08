‘Time to clean up my constituency’ Poplar MP Fitzpatrick promises in break from Brexit chaos

MP Jim Fitzpatrick... ready to help clean up his east London constituency. Picture: Parliament newsfeed (inset) and Google Parliament/Google

MP Jim Fitzpatrick is finally taking time off from the Brexit chaos at Westminster to help clean up London’s East End.

Some of Fitzpatrick's young constituents from 8th East London Scout Group ready to welcome him to the Big Clean Up. Picture: LBTH Some of Fitzpatrick's young constituents from 8th East London Scout Group ready to welcome him to the Big Clean Up. Picture: LBTH

He joins volunteers on Monday for Tower Hamlets Council’s latest campaign to spruce up the streets and get rid of litter and dumped rubbish.

It’s the council’s seventh clean-up since launching the ‘Love Your Neighbourhood’ campaign two years ago which now gets the busy MP’s seal of approval when it takes place in his Poplar and Limehouse constituency.

“We need to raise awareness that dropping litter isn’t acceptable,” he said. “Communities have to come together and do their bit as public resources are limited.”

The first event is on the Isle of Dogs and in Poplar with Mr Fitzpatrick. Street cleaning is costly and council budgets are tight, but the ongoing campaign against fly-tipping and litter has attracted 540 volunteers at 60 events since 2017.

The last 'Big Clean Up' along the Whitechapel Road in March. Picture: Mohammed Khaled The last 'Big Clean Up' along the Whitechapel Road in March. Picture: Mohammed Khaled

Mayor John Biggs said: “We spend £6million a year collecting rubbish, but simply don’t have infinite resources to pick up every piece of litter.”

The clean-up is also part of Keep Britain Tidy’s ‘great British spring clean’ involving the public up and down the country from April 8 to 15. Volunteers can also pledge support online.

Fly-tipping and abandoned vehicles can also be reported to the council using its Love Your Neighbourhood app on smartphones or emailing streetline@towerhamlets.gov.uk.