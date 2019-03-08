Murder charge: Man in court after Linda McArity was found dead in Poplar tower block

Man in court charged with Linda McArity's murder in Poplar. Picture: Google Google

A man appears in court this morning charged with murder and preventing the burial of a woman's body which was found in a block of flats in Poplar.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Salisbury House in Hobday Street... where Linda McArity's body was found by police after she hadn't been seen for several days. Picture: Google Salisbury House in Hobday Street... where Linda McArity's body was found by police after she hadn't been seen for several days. Picture: Google

Ian Kerr, 36, was charged last night by detectives investigating the death of Linda McArity, whose body was found in a flat at Salisbury House in Hobday Street in December.

Concerns were raised for Linda's welfare after she hadn't been seen by friends for several days.

Police arrived at the flat at 1.20pm on December 30 and found 50-year-old Linda who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kerr also faces two charges of fraud as well as murder and preventing "the lawful and decent burial of a dead body". He is due at Thames Magistrates' Court at 10am.

Two men aged 62 and 46 were arrested in January on suspicion of murder, but later given bail who have since been released with no further action.