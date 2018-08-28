Neighbours in Poplar bring Christmas cheer to pensioners home alone

Volunteers like Sister Christine Frost (centre) giving festive cheer at last year's Chrisp Street Market Christmas lights. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Pensioners facing the festive season alone are being offered a get-together for a meal and social company over Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sister Christine Frost preparing the Neighbours in Poplar Christmas meals run to 400 East End pensioners. Picture: Mike Brooke Sister Christine Frost preparing the Neighbours in Poplar Christmas meals run to 400 East End pensioners. Picture: Mike Brooke

Events are being held by voluntary, health and community organisations with Tower Hamlets Council at Link Plus centres.

Neighbours in Poplar run by Sister Christine Frost is delivering its annual 400 free, freshly cooked meals on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to those living alone.

“We ask people to let us know if a neighbour is vulnerable and likely to spend Christmas alone,” Sister Christine said. “Some of our volunteers turn up with their families. We keep an eye out for anyone who may be vulnerable or isolated to check on them throughout the festive season.”

Volunteers are turning up at the centre in Poplar High Street on Christmas morning to prepare and cook lunch, to be delivered by “an army of drivers”.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs joins pensioners for this year's Christmas lunch at Mile End's arts pavillion. Picture: LBTH Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs joins pensioners for this year's Christmas lunch at Mile End's arts pavillion. Picture: LBTH

The extra festive activities follow this year’s annual Christmas tea dance when 150 pensioners tucked into a special lunch with live music entertainment at Mile End’s Arts Pavilion, to combat isolation, often because of reduced mobility, bereavement or not having family close by.