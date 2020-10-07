New children’s playground gives tots in Poplar a ’sensory’ path to toddle along

What the kids and their mums and dads told Tower Hamlets Council to build in their park. Picture: LBTH LBTH

The town hall at last has come up with children’s wonder playground equipment designed by the kids themselves.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New 'bendy swing' for Poplar children in Bartlett Park. Picture: LBTH New 'bendy swing' for Poplar children in Bartlett Park. Picture: LBTH

The play gear has been installed at two playgrounds at Poplar’s Bartlett Park and Bethnal Green’s Meath Gardens—and that’s just for starters.

Parks department bosses put their heads together with mums and dads and their offspring to come up with super designs.

There’s a “sensory path” and toddler swings in Bartlett Park that even nippers from birth and youngsters with additional needs can use, tagged as “creative play for children of all abilities”.

The £10million gear is being rolled out, as it were, at 60 East End parks and opens spaces with Tower Hamlets Council dipping into its capital investments coffers for the cash.

A new playground is also being laid out at Poplar recreation ground this month, while work also starts on two more in the next six months at Millwall Park and Bethnal Green’s Weavers Fields. The kids can’t wait.