Neighbours choose Tower of London for their new street mosaic in Whitechapel

Neighbours in Whitechapel who came together to create their own street mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino Carmen Valino

A new mosaic unveiled this week in Whitechapel created by the public features a collage of famous landmarks like the Tower of London.

They chose the Tower of London, the East London Mosque and even the DLR logo to sybolise their neighbourhood. Picrture: Carmen Valino They chose the Tower of London, the East London Mosque and even the DLR logo to sybolise their neighbourhood. Picrture: Carmen Valino

It has scenes chosen to show the heritage of the East End and the multicultural nature of its population, as well as the DLR logo.

The mosaic was unveiled on Saturday by the of Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs in the grounds of the new 'community hub' in Christian Street, off Commercial Road, one of three artworks created by a 'society links' project being paid for out of the council's planning levies.

No age limit... children help create designs for the mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino No age limit... children help create designs for the mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino

“This helps bring neighbours together,” the mayor said. “The mosaic project has helped them form lasting friendships as well as creating an attractive display which brightens up the neighbourhood.”

The mosaic is set into the paving next to Rope Walk Gardens. Its unveiling was part of Saturday's community fun day with a barbecue and street performances by Wapping's Pollyanna drama company.