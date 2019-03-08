Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Neighbours choose Tower of London for their new street mosaic in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 April 2019

Neighbours in Whitechapel who came together to create their own street mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino

Neighbours in Whitechapel who came together to create their own street mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino

Carmen Valino

A new mosaic unveiled this week in Whitechapel created by the public features a collage of famous landmarks like the Tower of London.

They chose the Tower of London, the East London Mosque and even the DLR logo to sybolise their neighbourhood. Picrture: Carmen ValinoThey chose the Tower of London, the East London Mosque and even the DLR logo to sybolise their neighbourhood. Picrture: Carmen Valino

It has scenes chosen to show the heritage of the East End and the multicultural nature of its population, as well as the DLR logo.

You may also want to watch:

The mosaic was unveiled on Saturday by the of Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs in the grounds of the new 'community hub' in Christian Street, off Commercial Road, one of three artworks created by a 'society links' project being paid for out of the council's planning levies.

No age limit... children help create designs for the mosaic. Picrture: Carmen ValinoNo age limit... children help create designs for the mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino

“This helps bring neighbours together,” the mayor said. “The mosaic project has helped them form lasting friendships as well as creating an attractive display which brightens up the neighbourhood.”

The mosaic is set into the paving next to Rope Walk Gardens. Its unveiling was part of Saturday's community fun day with a barbecue and street performances by Wapping's Pollyanna drama company.

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Mum pleas for witnesses after her 16-year-old son is stabbed in the back in Bow

Socaine Bassi was found stabbed in the back in Lefevre Walk, Bow, on Wednesday. Picture: AYSE DERVIS

O’s retain academy status with promotion to Football League

Craig Clay (left), Josh Koroma (centre) and Myles Judd celebrate winning the National League title with injured Leyton Orient team-mate James Dayton in the background on crutches (pic: Simon O'Connor).

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lecturers in three-day walk-out at New City College in Poplar and Stepney

Lecturers plan three-day stoppage at New City College campuses at Poplar (above) and Stepney. Picture: Google

Orient boss Edinburgh so proud of son Charlie

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Neighbours choose Tower of London for their new street mosaic in Whitechapel

Neighbours in Whitechapel who came together to create their own street mosaic. Picrture: Carmen Valino

New London Dock ‘eco-friendly’ secondary school is a breath of fresh air for Wapping

Mayor John Biggs, briefcase in hand, is shown round site of Wapping's new secondary school. Picture: Kois Miah

Dubois looking forward to summer showdown with unbeaten British rival

Daniel Dubois inspects his belt (pic Natalie Mayhew, Butterfly Boxing)

No chance of McAnuff quitting yet, he wants another crack at League Two!

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff lifts the National League trophy (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London crowned Essex Intermediate Cup champions after win over rivals Romford

East London RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, Essex RFU Intermediate Cup Final Rugby Union at Howard Way on 27th April 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists