Students at Queen Mary University chalk up 440 pledges to end race hate crime

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 March 2020

Trophy that says it all... We don't stand for race hate on our college campus! Picture: LBTH

LBTH

Racial or ethnic discrimination appears to have been wiped out at Queen Mary University.

The campuses at Mile End and Whitechapel have been given a prestigious trophy for signing up more than 100 people to Tower Hamlets Council's 'No Place for Hate' pledge.

The university has generating 440 sign-ups this academic year alone, by promoting the pledge at student events.

"We feel strongly about this campaign," student services director Sarah Cowls said. "This university is committed to equal opportunity for all and recognises the role everyone has to play in tackling hate and discrimination."

The pledge encourages action from people who witness hate crime and to speak out against discrimination.

The trophy award during National Hate Crime awareness week are part of Tower Hamlets Council's campaign to tackle hate crime, support victims, raise discrimination awareness and even takes perpetrators to court.

