Thousands sign up to Tower Hamlets mayor's pledge to stop racism in the East End

PUBLISHED: 12:00 04 October 2019

Mayor John Biggs urging neighbours to speak out against prejudice. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and LBTH

Almost 4,000 people have now signed up to the East End's 'No Place for Hate' pledge by the mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Mayor Biggs... Mayor Biggs... "Hate crime will not divide us." Picture: Mike Brooke

Many have joined the council's anti-racism training programme learning how to tackle hate crime in their East End neighbourhoods.

The training shows how to support victims, raise awareness of the impact of discrimination and even help prosecute perpetrators.

Neighbours are being urged to speak up against prejudice and to "reach out" to help those who are targeted by discrimination.

"Prejudice has no place in the East End," Mayor John Biggs insists. "Hate crime will not divide us. Diversity and community spirit are our greatest assets."

The council is supporting the nationwide Hate Crime Awareness week, which begins on October 12 with events aimed at helping those suffering the effects of racism and remembering the victims.

Mayor Biggs is attending a service along with the Mayor of London and leaders of all the London boroughs marking the high point of the week's events, which is being held at St Paul's Cathedral on October 13.

The town hall's Victim Support commission runs a hotline and professional help for those affected, on 020-8555 8254. Details online.

