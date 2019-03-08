Holiday childcare play scheme by Tower Hamlets is a hit with Ofsted

Thumbs up from these tots and from Ofsted for Tower Hamlets' holiday play scheme. Picture: LBTH LBTH

Summer play schemes that have been a hit with East End youngsters also appear to be thumbs up with Ofsted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bike safety training was part of the council's holiday activities for children. Picture: LBTH Bike safety training was part of the council's holiday activities for children. Picture: LBTH

The education watchdog has given top marks to Tower Hamlets Council's school holiday activities.

An unannounced inspection was carried out on one of the busiest days with 230 children taking part, including trips to Mile End's water festival and to Shadwell's King Edward Park.

The childcare scheme received an overall grade of "good in all areas". Safeguarding was effective with to identify children who may be at risk of harm or abuse, Ofsted reports.

Cllr Danny Hassell, who is responsible for children's services, said: "We are reviewing Ofsted's recommendations for our October holiday scheme when we welcome more children and families."

Inexpensive childcare for youngsters aged three to 13 during holiday time, except Christmas, is aimed at working parents who can book extended hours from 8am to 6pm.