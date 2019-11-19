Search

Advanced search

400 university cleaners and security officers walk out at UCL in strike for equal pay

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 November 2019

Drumming up support for Independent Workers union strike outside UCL's headquarters. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Drumming up support for Independent Workers union strike outside UCL's headquarters. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Pietro Sambuy

Contract workers went on strike at University College London's Olympic Park campus today to join hundreds of others in a mass demo calling for equal pay and conditions with staff.

Picket by contract workers on strike for equivalent pay at UCL campuses. Picture: Pietro SambuyPicket by contract workers on strike for equivalent pay at UCL campuses. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

The 400 low-pay cleaners, catering workers and security officers employed by outside contractors at UCL campuses across London converged on the university's headquarters in Bloomsbury.

The Olympic Park campus is one of 20 where members of the Independent Workers of Great Britain trade union voted 98 per cent for industrial action to end "zero hour" contracts and get equal rights with staff.

"This is important to me because my mum's an outsourced worker," UCL student union's Sandy Ogundele told a protest rally. "I know the struggle of coming home when she's had to go into work sick, or having to picking up her shifts when she can't do them."

The university, which had to cancel or postpone events including the Orwell Memorial lecture, was accused by the union of imposing low wages and insecure contracts while paying "exorbitant salaries to those at the top".

Protest rally at UCL HQ for equal pay and benefits for 'outsourced' catering, security and cleaning workers. Picture: Pietro SambuyProtest rally at UCL HQ for equal pay and benefits for 'outsourced' catering, security and cleaning workers. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

The union's general secretary Jason Moyer-Lee told the rally: "Outsourced contractors hired a law firm threatening to sue if we go on strike. As if we are going to be intimidated! This means we're having an impact."

Striking security officer Oladitan Olasiende promised: "We have the right to go on strike and will continue to fight our battle until our voice is heard."

The university refused to say what effect today's strike had, nor how many lecturers and students had stayed away after it issued advice last week to "work from home".

But there was a glimmer of hope for 800 low-pay workers from UCL's Provost, Prof Michael Arthur, who said in a statement: "We are acting to ensure they receive the same or equivalent pay and benefits as our directly-employed staff."

The workers would be offered equivalent holiday pay "as a first step" from December 1, UCL promises. Cleaners and catering workers would then be offered equivalent wages with benefits in negotiations with the main Unison union, affecting 800 employees of Sodexo or Axis contractors.

There would also be overtime and sick pay "as soon as possible" by August 2021, as well as pension arrangements.

But the deal with Unison hasn't included the smaller IWGB union which represents the 300 workers who were balloted to strike.

Most Read

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police

Suzanne Noble digs up her Dirty Blues to sing in a church crypt at Tower Hill

Suzanne Noble belting out her Dirty Blues. Picture: Sara Leigh Lewis

Most Read

Jailed: Lawyer and ex-Tower Hamlets councillor for housing fraud he ran for 5 years

Disgraced ex-Tower Hamlets councillor jailed for housing fraud. Picture: Kois Miah

Free ice skating at the Tower of London for emergency services staff

Emergency services staff can skate at the Tower of London for free. Picture: Arena

Security workers and cleaners in east London join UCL strike over pay and end ‘zero hours’ contracts

Outsourced workers going on strike at UCL campuses on November 19. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Drug dealers from Stepney jailed after crashing car during police pursuit

Frankie Grant-Kendall, left, and Nahian Ahmed, both from Stepney, were caught following a police chase. Pictures: Kent Police

Suzanne Noble digs up her Dirty Blues to sing in a church crypt at Tower Hill

Suzanne Noble belting out her Dirty Blues. Picture: Sara Leigh Lewis

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Promising performance in defeat for Lee Valley Lions

Lee Valley Lions put in another promising performance but couldn't avoid defeat to Peterborough (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Guilty: Whitechapel cross-dresser who murdered fiancee after she threatened to leave him

Roderick Deakin-White has been found guilty of murder. Picture: Met Police

400 university cleaners and security officers walk out at UCL in strike for equal pay

Drumming up support for Independent Workers union strike outside UCL's headquarters. Picture: Pietro Sambuy

Why tale of snake-charmers snatching baby girl gets new feminist slant in Bethnal Green

Bengal festival opening at Rich Mix arts venue. Picture: Ahmed Kaysher

All Points East 2020: Tame Impala announced as first headline act for returning Victoria Park festival

Tame Impala will play All Points East 2020 in a UK exclusive show. Picture: Venla Shalin.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists