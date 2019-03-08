Why the mayor thinks some Overground trains won't stop at Hackney Wick
PUBLISHED: 07:00 24 September 2019
TFL
Trains are being cancelled or failing to stop at some Overground stations in the rush-hour to "speed up the service", the mayors and MPs at Tower Hamlets and Hackney claim.
Both town halls and all four MPs have now written to London's transport commissioner demanding a rail shake-up.
"We need to make sure this vital link through east London functions," Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs insists. "People rely on the Overground to get to work."
Some trains even miss stops like Hackney Wick during the rush-hour, TfL commissioner Mike Brown has been told.
This creates fast trains—but leaves many passengers waiting furiously on platforms.
Delays and cancelled trains are making overcrowding worse, Hackney mayor Philip Glanville points out.
He said: "People relying on the Overground face cancellations, delays and trains even skipping stations like Hackney Wick."
Both mayors and all four MPs—Jim Fitzpatrick, Rushanara Ali, Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott—are demanding City Hall puts the Overground back on track.