Why the mayor thinks some Overground trains won't stop at Hackney Wick

Are Overground trains skipping stops like Hackney Wick? Picture: TfL TFL

Trains are being cancelled or failing to stop at some Overground stations in the rush-hour to "speed up the service", the mayors and MPs at Tower Hamlets and Hackney claim.

Mayor John Biggs at Cambridge Heath station... "“People rely on the Overground to get to work." Picture: Mike Brooke Mayor John Biggs at Cambridge Heath station... "“People rely on the Overground to get to work." Picture: Mike Brooke

Both town halls and all four MPs have now written to London's transport commissioner demanding a rail shake-up.

"We need to make sure this vital link through east London functions," Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs insists. "People rely on the Overground to get to work."

Some trains even miss stops like Hackney Wick during the rush-hour, TfL commissioner Mike Brown has been told.

This creates fast trains—but leaves many passengers waiting furiously on platforms.

Overground network... vital rail link through east London. Picture: TfL Overground network... vital rail link through east London. Picture: TfL

Delays and cancelled trains are making overcrowding worse, Hackney mayor Philip Glanville points out.

He said: "People relying on the Overground face cancellations, delays and trains even skipping stations like Hackney Wick."

Both mayors and all four MPs—Jim Fitzpatrick, Rushanara Ali, Meg Hillier and Diane Abbott—are demanding City Hall puts the Overground back on track.