Why getting to Oxford Circus by the 25 bus from east London will cost you double fare

PUBLISHED: 15:05 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 March 2019

John Darnell ... timing how long the journey to Oxford Circus takes from east London. Picture: SOB campaign

Bus passengers are finding themselves “out of pocket” in east London because they now have to change twice to get to Oxford Circus after the 25 route was shortened, campaigners have found.

The 25 in Bow Road outside Thames Magistrates' Court that used to run to Oxford Circus, now only going as far as Holborn. Picture: GoogleThe 25 in Bow Road outside Thames Magistrates' Court that used to run to Oxford Circus, now only going as far as Holborn. Picture: Google

It didn’t matter before when the 25 went all the way because using ‘Hopper’ one-hour flat fare began at the start of the journey and allowed you to continue if it took longer.

But now the route only goes as far as Holborn Circus which means passengers getting on at Bow, Stratford, Manor Park, Forest Gate and Ilford who have to change buses won’t get there before the time runs out and have to pay again.

“That doubles fares using contactless ‘pay as you go’ or Oyster cards,” campaign coordinator John Darnell said. “It’s impossible to use the ‘hopper’ fare from most of east London within the time.

“Even from Mile End it’s a struggle to get to Oxford Circus with connects.”

The group has carried out a test run to check out just how far the time-limit ‘hopper’ fare stretches from east London.

They got on at Ilford, recording departure times at all main stops along the way, and found many passengers had no chance of beating the ‘hopper’ one hour, which doubled their fares to £3 by having to switch buses and start another journey from Holborn.

Three buses are needed to get to Oxford Circus, campaigners found, but wasn’t possible to get to Oxford Circus within the hour from Ilford, Manor Park, Forest Gate, Stratford or even Bow Church - it was only just possible from Mile End and Stepney Green.

They have sent their findings to City Hall.

“We gave the Mayor a bit of an advantage by doing the trip on a Saturday,” Mr Darrell explained. “Extra traffic during the weekday rush hour would limit the ‘hopper’ fare even further.”

Passengers from east London may be “paying the price” of shortening the service because they now find themselves beyond the one hour ticket limits to get to Oxford Circus having to make connections from Holborn, campaigners point out.

Transport for London have been contacted for a comment.

