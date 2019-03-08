Search

Parents’ Tower Hamlets conference tackles gangs and internet cyber bullying

PUBLISHED: 11:11 15 March 2019

Explaining how parents can deal with cyber bullying and dangers of children exposed to social media. Picture: Carmen Valino

Explaining how parents can deal with cyber bullying and dangers of children exposed to social media. Picture: Carmen Valino

Carmen Valino/LBTH

Parents have been given tips on how to deal with gangs and tackle cyber bullying and dangers of exposure to social media at a conference staged by Tower Hamlets Council.

Marie Mcleod presented with DLR community award by Cllr Danny Hassell. Picture: Carmen ValinoMarie Mcleod presented with DLR community award by Cllr Danny Hassell. Picture: Carmen Valino

The annual one-day parents’ conference at the Bethnal Green resource centre which attracted 170 people had discussions on bullying, cyber bullying, digital parenting, internet safety and how to get children to thrive growing up in the East End.

Sessions on ‘gangs and county lines’ were run by St Giles’ Trust and a workshop was held on ‘emotional first aid’ looking at ways to manage stress and anxiety.

Speakers included Martha Evans from the Anti-Bullying Alliance, Christine McInnes, the council’s education divisional director, and Cllr Danny Hassell, cabinet member for children and schools.

“We want Tower Hamlets to be a place where families don’t just get by, but thrive,” Cllr Hassell said. “This conference was useful for parents to be equipped to understand issues relevant to the young people, such as gangs and online safety.”

Parents were asked how communities can build confidence and resilience in children.

The ‘safety’ workshops should be available to every parent in every school, they responded.

Mother-of-two Marie Mcleod was presented with the DLR’s ‘outstanding service to the community’ award for setting up the Depression Changes Minds charity for parents whose children have mental health issues. She runs workshops to raise awareness about mental health in the community.

Jailed: Woman shooting drugs on streets of Bethnal Green in front of children flouting court bans to stay away

Central London County Court which jailed Lawrence for 18 months. Picture: Google

Krays' old henchmen aid ex-model Flanagan to raise £1,700 in Bethnal Green helping kids go straight

Ex-model Flanagan at her Bethnal Green charity bash selling snaps of the Krays from the 1960s. Picture: Mike Brooke

Met Police 'lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election' says HM Inspectorate

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Couple arrested after Pc is assaulted at address in Mile End

Coborn Street in Mile End... police called to an address. Picture: Google

Maguire-Drew's calf injury a worry for Orient ahead of crunch period

Jordan Maguire-Drew lets fly for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

