Search

Advanced search

There With You: Free parking for NHS workers offered at Canary Wharf during pandemic crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:07 09 April 2020

Canary Wharf Group... offering free car parking to NHS workers durring pandemic. Picture: CWG

Canary Wharf Group... offering free car parking to NHS workers durring pandemic. Picture: CWG

CWG

All NHS workers are being given free parking at Canary Wharf to carry out essential work during the pandemic crisis.

Where NHS workers could leave their vehicles... Canada Square car park. Picture: CWGWhere NHS workers could leave their vehicles... Canada Square car park. Picture: CWG

Three car parks operated by Canary Wharf Group are being made available.

The group has joined an online car parking platform and a property group to provide the facilities.

You may also want to watch:

“We are able to offer free spaces to the brilliant NHS workers,” Canary Wharf’s co-managing director Steve Greig said. “They are working hard day and night to support the country.”

Medical and other staff can register on YourParkingSpace where they get a personal code to use their own NHS credentials to reserve spaces in 900 car parks up and down the country, including three at Canary Wharf.

The scheme is also likely to be extended to other key service workers over the coming weeks as the lockdown continues.

The business and shopping district is also lighting One Canada Square blue in support of the NHS and donating £50,000 to East End charities and OAP groups to help the most vulnerable.

$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Ex-Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan exposes 40 years with the Krays

Still a Page 3 pin-up after 40 years... ex-model Maureen Flanagan at launch of her first-book 40 Years with the Krays [photos: Shaun Preston]

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

A woman has died after a flat fire in Southern Grove, Mile End. Picture: LFB

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Ex-Page 3 model Maureen Flanagan exposes 40 years with the Krays

Still a Page 3 pin-up after 40 years... ex-model Maureen Flanagan at launch of her first-book 40 Years with the Krays [photos: Shaun Preston]

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

The ExCeL has been turned into the NHS Nightingale Hospital to care for coronavirus patients. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Leyton Orient duo Travis and Teague operating similar to usual in lockdown

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Premier League players create fund for NHS

A general view outside the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

There With You: Free parking for NHS workers offered at Canary Wharf during pandemic crisis

Canary Wharf Group... offering free car parking to NHS workers durring pandemic. Picture: CWG

NHS workers to receive £10,000 of free tickets in competition to win Bethnal Green flat

Living room in the Bethnal Green flat which is to be won as part of a competition by Raffle House. Picture: Raffle House
Drive 24