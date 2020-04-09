There With You: Free parking for NHS workers offered at Canary Wharf during pandemic crisis

Canary Wharf Group... offering free car parking to NHS workers durring pandemic. Picture: CWG CWG

All NHS workers are being given free parking at Canary Wharf to carry out essential work during the pandemic crisis.

Where NHS workers could leave their vehicles... Canada Square car park. Picture: CWG Where NHS workers could leave their vehicles... Canada Square car park. Picture: CWG

Three car parks operated by Canary Wharf Group are being made available.

The group has joined an online car parking platform and a property group to provide the facilities.

“We are able to offer free spaces to the brilliant NHS workers,” Canary Wharf’s co-managing director Steve Greig said. “They are working hard day and night to support the country.”

Medical and other staff can register on YourParkingSpace where they get a personal code to use their own NHS credentials to reserve spaces in 900 car parks up and down the country, including three at Canary Wharf.

The scheme is also likely to be extended to other key service workers over the coming weeks as the lockdown continues.

The business and shopping district is also lighting One Canada Square blue in support of the NHS and donating £50,000 to East End charities and OAP groups to help the most vulnerable.