At last victim pensions after 24 years for those maimed in 1996 IRA Canary Wharf bombing following High Court ruling

Canary Wharf 1996 IRA bomb damage. Picture: Republic Gallery Republic Gallery

Victims of the 1996 IRA terrorist bombing of Canary Wharf could soon get compensation at last after more than 20 years campaigning following a High Court ruling yesterday.

Security guard Jonathan Ganesh rescued from rubble of Canary Wharf IRA bomb blast in 1996. Picture: East London Advertiser Security guard Jonathan Ganesh rescued from rubble of Canary Wharf IRA bomb blast in 1996. Picture: East London Advertiser

The fight for victim payments has been going on since the Docklands Victims Association was set up in 2000 for the families of the two men killed in the horror blast when the Midland Bank HQ was destroyed and those badly injured living on Millwall’s Barkantine housing estate close by.

Northern Ireland’s coalition executive office has been “acting unlawfully” in delaying a compensation scheme for victims of the Troubles from the late 1960s to the 1990s, a judge has ruled.

It follows a legal challenge in the High Court in Belfast where Judge Justice McAlinden ruled the delay unlawful after payments had been approved by Westminster back in January.

Delegation of Docklands Victims Assocation go to Parlimanent for help during their 20-year campaign. Picture: DVA Delegation of Docklands Victims Assocation go to Parlimanent for help during their 20-year campaign. Picture: DVA

“We’re overjoyed to learn that a pension scheme may have finally materialised after years of campaigning,” Docklands association’s president Jonathan Ganesh told the East London Advertiser today.

“But I have to express sadness as several disabled victims who desperately needed this pension have since died.

It hurts deeply that these poor people won’t benefit from this scheme that would have enhanced the quality of their lives.”

Jonathan Ganesh meeting Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers in Downing Street in 2015. Picture: Rob Virtue Jonathan Ganesh meeting Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers in Downing Street in 2015. Picture: Rob Virtue

Jonathan was a hero Midland Bank security guard injured in the blast who helped others get to safety before he had to be rescued himself from the rubble.

The scheme for regular payments to those maimed or seriously injured has been delayed by the definition of “victims of the Troubles”.

The coalition Northern Ireland Assembly’s executive office was “deliberately stymieing the payouts” to get the eligibility criteria changed, the High Court judge said.

Zaoui Berezag from Millwall's Barkantine estate left blind, paralysed, brained damaged and eventually lost a leg from IRA bombing at Canary Wharf... he has since died. Picture: Mike Brooke Zaoui Berezag from Millwall's Barkantine estate left blind, paralysed, brained damaged and eventually lost a leg from IRA bombing at Canary Wharf... he has since died. Picture: Mike Brooke

Sinn Féin deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill refused to allow payments because the criteria potentially “discriminates against republicans with convictions from the Troubles”.

But a furious Docklands’ victims campaigner Jonathan Ganesh hit back: “It is morally wrong for Sinn Féin to oppose this pension scheme and not to comply with the Law.

“A number of victims have since taken their own lives over the years due to their horrific injuries, their mental health and the immense stress from the appalling treatment they received.”

2016... Peace dove set free for 20th anniversary of IRA Canary Wharf bombing. Picture: Mike Brooke 2016... Peace dove set free for 20th anniversary of IRA Canary Wharf bombing. Picture: Mike Brooke

The pension scheme should have started in May, but got caught in a stumbling block with convicted IRA terrorists also wanting pensions. New guidance rules out anyone convicted of causing serious harm during the Troubles, which Sinn Féin claimed was “discrimination”.

But Judge McAlinden ruled: “What is in reality being done is that (Belfast’s) executive office is deliberately stymieing the scheme. This demonstrates either wilful disregard for the rule of law or abject ignorance of what the law means in a democratic society.”

Northern Ireland’s first minister Arlene Foster, leader of its unionist majority, welcomed the judgement when she said on social media: “Now is time for Sinn Féin to prioritise innocent victims rather than bombers.”

20th anniversary memorial to the two killed in 1996 IRA bombing at Canary Wharf... John Jeffries and Inam Bashir. Picture: Mike Brooke 20th anniversary memorial to the two killed in 1996 IRA bombing at Canary Wharf... John Jeffries and Inam Bashir. Picture: Mike Brooke

That would mean innocent victims, including the 50 maimed or injured in the 1996 Docklands atrocity, could soon get pensions after more than two decades of disappointment.

They came close to a settlement five years ago, reported in the Advertiser, when a delegation met the Northern Ireland Secretary Theresa Villiers at Westminster who promised back in 2015 to press to the justice secretary to “rectify this injustice”, but nothing ever came of it.

Gemma Berezag from the Barkantine Estate, whose husband Zaoui was left blind, paralysed, brained damaged and eventually lost a leg, demanded after that meeting with Theresa Villiers: “How could they consider giving pensions to the bad men who caused all the terrorism and not help those innocent victims who need help? Zaoui and others like him also need help so we can provide better care.”

Both Gemma and Zaoui have since died, without a chance of seeing a penny in victim compensation after 24 years.

The Docklands campaigners had also hoped to get victim compensation from Libyan funds in London that were frozen in 2011 after the fall of its dictator Colonel Gaddafi, who had supplied semtex to the IRA for its terrorist bombing.

This followed compensation being paid from other frozen funds to American, French and German victims.

But the UK government refused to budge, claiming the assets belonged “to the people of Libya” — even though it emerged in Parliament that the Exchequer had been syphoning off revenue for years from interest payments earned by the Gaddafi hoard.