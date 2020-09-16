Search

Advanced search

Green light for new housing complex that keeps a bit of Bethnal Green’s old Victorian look

PUBLISHED: 17:52 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:58 16 September 2020

New complex in Bethnal Green Road keeping original Victorian facade. Picture: Gordon Shigley architects

New complex in Bethnal Green Road keeping original Victorian facade. Picture: Gordon Shigley architects

Gordon Shigley

You’d hardly believe it but this is the 21st century “new look” that’s planned for the ageing Bethnal Green Road market.

How the building looks today... with its original 150-year-old brickwork. Picture: GoogleHow the building looks today... with its original 150-year-old brickwork. Picture: Google

It all looks rather the same—by design actually.

An east London leading architect has just got planning permission from Tower Hamlets Council for a new three-storey block of flats with shops on the ground floor.

But he’s keeping the Victorian brickwork and refurbishing the 150-year-old facade while adding modern extensions along Viaduct Street and facing Weavers Field park at the back.

“We chose to retain the Victorian facades as it’s in Bethnal Green’s historic market area,” Gordon Shigley explained.

“The new shop fronts respect the proportions of the period architecture along Bethnal Green Road. The new facade facing Weavers Field is designed to extend the proportions of the original Victorian architecture and respond to the more domestic scale of the town houses in Viaduct Place.”

His architectural practice in London Fields was commissioned by EKS property developers for the 4,500sq ft mixed housing and commercial complex. The redevelopment is being built from modern London yellow and reddish bricks with red stone cills for the facades.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit mosque and Brick Lane bakery in East End tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Beigel Bake in Brick Lane:. Picture: Justin Tallis/PA Wire

Parents being banned dropping off or collecting the kids by car at 6 more Tower Hamlets schools

School Streets... new schemes making it safe for pupils outside gates at home time. Picture: LBTH

TfL starts work on Mile End to Westferry temporary cycle lanes

Work has started on temporary cycle lanes linking Mile End and Westferry. Picture: PA Images

Pedley Street ghost station reopens after Covid lockdown with trips back to Victorian London

The old Shoreditch station in Pedley Street, off Brick Lane, before it closed in 2006. Picture: Archant

Massage parlour in Spitalfields accused of offering sex to customers

The massage parlour, on the right, will have its licence reviewed by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: LDRS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Aron Nijjar inspires Essex’s huge victory over Hampshire

Essex Eagles' Aron Nijjar (left) celebrates after bowling out Derbyshire Falcons' Matthew Critchley during Semi Final 2 on Finals Day of the Vitality T20 Blast at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Sylhet seal league title with victory over rivals Royal Tigers

Ahmed Salman is bowled out by Shakil Mahmud (Pic: George Watson)

Wapping men endure tough set of pre-season friendlies

Wapping men's first-team in pre-season friendly action (Pic: Wapping HC)

Midfielder Declan Rice becomes youngest West Ham player to reach 100 appearances

West Ham United's Declan Rice chases referee Stuart Attwell as he appeals for a hand ball during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton delighted to bag Spurs tie

Josh Coulson (right) celebrates with goalscorer Danny Johnson (pic Simon O'Connor)