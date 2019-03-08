Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police chief and Tower Hamlets mayor in security crackdown to protect mosques after Christchurch massacre

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 April 2019

Met Police Cmdr Sue Williams...

Met Police Cmdr Sue Williams... "We’ll do all we can to help resolve security concerns." Picrture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A top level meeting about tighter security at mosques in the wake of the New Zealand massacre has been held with east London’s police chief and the mayor of Tower Hamlets.

Security meeting addressed by Councl of Mosques chairman with police commander (left) and mayor (far right). Picrture: LBTHSecurity meeting addressed by Councl of Mosques chairman with police commander (left) and mayor (far right). Picrture: LBTH

They met the Council of Mosques members on Monday at the East London Mosque to work out ways to protect worshippers and faith buildings.

“It’s important to talk to the community about their policing concerns,” Chief Supt Sue Williams said. “We’ll do all we can to help resolve those concerns.”

The head of the Met’s Central East division covering Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Hackney discussed security measures aimed at reassuring community leaders about the support the police and the town hall can offer.

Mayor John Biggs has now written to the Home Secretary after last month’s Christchurch attack, in which h 50 worshippers were gunned down, urging him to open a ‘Places of Worship’ fund for tougher security for places of worship.

East London Mosque in Whitechapel where meeting was held over security concerns. Picrture: GoogleEast London Mosque in Whitechapel where meeting was held over security concerns. Picrture: Google

The mayor said: “The meeting at East London Mosque was to find practical ways to keep people safe and reassure the community.

We have come together as community to stand against racism and Islamophobia following the Christchurch attack. Our message is clear—we will protect the community against those that seek to divide us.”

An inter-faith vigil was held at the East London Mosque in Whitechapel led by the Bishop of London the day after the massacre.

The government has since agreed to put up £1.6million made available to faith organisations to help them with security measures.

Cllr Asma Begum addressing East London Mosque security meeting... Cllr Asma Begum addressing East London Mosque security meeting... "We come together as a community in the East End to supporting each other." Picrture: LBTH

Cllr Asma Begum, Tower Hamlets cabinet member for community safety, said: “We came together as a community here in the East End to show solidarity supporting each other.

“People should be able to go about their business without fear. The Christchurch attack was an act of terrorism which deliberately targeted Muslims as they worshipped.”

The council is paying for a ‘designing out’ crime officer giving additional protective security advice and expertise. It has also earmarked £3million for more police officers to make sure there is a high visibility presence on the streets, backed by council enforcement officers on patrol, in the face of Met Police budget cuts.

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

UK’s first short story vending machine will be launched in Canary Wharf this week

Short story stations are to dispense free short stories at three locations in Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Most Read

Limehouse Triangle green space finally lost by ‘Brexit-style meaningful vote’ for tower block by Regent’s Canal

Limehouse Triangle biodiversity site created next to Regent's Canal in 2000, now lost, already surrounded by tower blocks. Picture: LBTH

Two brothers acquitted of Russell Brown murder in Bethnal Green

Russell Brown who was 26 when he was stabbed to death

Wapping residents plan to use private security to tackle anti-social behaviour

Zamir Crouch is concerned about the lack of security in the area he lives in Wapping and is setting up his own security company with other residents.

UK’s first short story vending machine will be launched in Canary Wharf this week

Short story stations are to dispense free short stories at three locations in Canary Wharf. Picture: Sean Pollock/seanpollock.com

Council approves controversial housing development on the Isle of Dogs

The development has been approved by Tower Hamlets Council. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

10-man O’s see excellent unbeaten run come to frustrating end

Dan Happe in action for Leyton Orient this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

East London Dial-a-Ride users voice fears for travel service’s future as TfL confirms Woodford depot closure

Dial-A-Ride minibus, Photo: Tfl

UEL men net BUCS basketball silver

Action from UEL's BUCS Championship final clash with Loughborough (pic UEL)

Team News: Bromley vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers sink to new home low with an embarrassingly dreadful loss to Everton

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists