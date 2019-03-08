Search

Met Police ‘lacked training for criminal charges in corrupt Tower Hamlets election’ says HM Inspectorate

PUBLISHED: 12:10 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 12 March 2019

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Election count for Tower Hamlets mayor and council. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Police failed to bring any criminal charges for voting fraud in the tainted 2014 Tower Hamlets election through lack of training and resources, a government inspectors’ report has ruled.

Mayor John Biggs... Mayor John Biggs... "Failed police investigation has let people off the hook." Picture: Mike Brooke

The Met failed to identify evidence or even opportunities to consider charges of electoral fraud and malpractice, HM Inspectorate’s findings published today reveal.

Now the Labour mayor of Tower Hamlets, who took over from the ousted corrupt Lutfur Rahman regime that was overturned in the High Court, said today the Met’s failings had “let people off the hook”.

The Met Police set up the £1.7m ‘Operation Lynemouth’ in March 2017 involving 20 detectives and staff to reinvestigate criminal offences during the 2014 election which was declared void in the High Court.

But it was already too late—the horse had bolted.

Met Police Cmdr Cundy under fire at City Hall in 2017 over failures to bring criminal charges over corrupt Tower Hamlets election. Picture: London AssemblyMet Police Cmdr Cundy under fire at City Hall in 2017 over failures to bring criminal charges over corrupt Tower Hamlets election. Picture: London Assembly

Operation Lynemouth was brought to an end in September having failed to identify evidence in time, after criticism from Tower Hamlets that police had failed to look into a raft of allegations in time, evidence which had been sent to Scotland Yard but ignored.

The policing of the 2014 election and the later investigation “lacked oversight and coordination” and also responsibility and sufficient resources, the inspectorate report has found.

The Met “should have better explained the reasons why no-one was convicted of a criminal offence”, it said.

Commander Stuart Cundy, who came under fire at City Hall in 2017 from Tower Hamlets mayor and opposition group leader which led to Operation Lynmouth being set up, was accused of having ignored a raft of evidence that Tory Cllr Peter Golds held up at the hearing to show him.

Tower Hamlets Cllr Peter Golds at 2017 City Hall hearing holds up raft of evidence of corruption claiming Met Police had ignored. Picture: London AssemblyTower Hamlets Cllr Peter Golds at 2017 City Hall hearing holds up raft of evidence of corruption claiming Met Police had ignored. Picture: London Assembly

Cmdr Cundy said in a statement today: “We will consider whether further action is needed to prevent failings in the future. Our own inquiry identified aspects of the original investigation where we needed to learn—this included training and briefing of police officers and making sure an accurate record is kept of all enquiries.

“The Met could have been more open with directly-affected individuals and groups.

“We have taken significant steps since 2014 to improve the system for reporting allegations of electoral fraud.”

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs slammed Boris Johnson who was mayor of London at the time for not putting enough resources into the original police investigation into “industrial scale” voting fraud.

Anti-corruption campaigner Andy Erlham who got corrupt 2014 election overturned in the High Court. Picture: Mike BrookeAnti-corruption campaigner Andy Erlham who got corrupt 2014 election overturned in the High Court. Picture: Mike Brooke

He said: “Today’s Inspectorate report makes clear that a lack of serious attention under Boris Johnson meant the investigation into electoral fraud was under-resourced and uncoordinated. It missed lines of enquiry and had to be reinvestigated years later.”

He added: “Sadly we may now never know what evidence was missed at the time which could have been crucial in prosecuting those responsible.

“People were rightly appalled at how Lutfur Rahman’s cronies stole an election. No stone should have been left unturned by the police investigating how democracy was subverted.

“These failings have let people off the hook.”

Anti-corruption campaigner Andy Erlam, whose election petition to the High Court overturned the corrupt election and got Rahman banned from office, called today’s findings “a whitewash” which has left those guilty off the hook.

The Met, however, is still undertaking “one outstanding line of enquiry” while the City of London Police are “investigating potential financial fraud”, according to the Inspectorate’s report.

