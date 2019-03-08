Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

‘Give up smoking for Ramadan’ Tower Hamlets Council urges Muslim worshippers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 April 2019

Mayor John Biggs...

Mayor John Biggs... "We're working to reduce tobacco access, regulate products and support those who want to quit." Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A campaign to help people quit smoking in the run-up to Ramadan which starts in four weeks was kicked off in Poplar at lunchtime today by Tower Hamlets Council.

It’s timed for the run-up to the Muslim holy month which, the time for purification, seen as ideal to make a break from tobacco.

The campaign was set off with a free advice session at the Chrisp Street Idea Store off East India Dock Road to help people get over nicotine cravings before the daily fasts begin.

You may also want to watch:

“There is a high rate of smoking and tobacco use in the East End,” Mayor John Biggs

said. “But the council has been working in health and licensing to reduce tobacco access, regulate products and support those who want to quit.”

Advisors from the council have helped 1,340 people stop smoking or chewing tobacco over the past 12 months. They offer advice as well as nicotine replacement therapies such as e-cigarettes which allow smokers to inhale nicotine up to 95 per cent safer than tobacco.

Cllr Denise Jones, cabinet member for Health, said: “Quitting before Ramadan begins reducing the risk of lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. Smokers are up to four times more likely to quit for good when they get support.”

Another session on quitting run by the council is being held tomorrow at the Bow Idea Store in Roman Road Market, 10am to 12pm.

Most Read

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Most Read

Did you capture Vallance Road traffic accident with OAP on your dashcam?

Vallance Road in Whitechapel... where pedestrian, 75, was in road accident with lorry outsdie petrol station, 10.15pm, April 8. Picture: Google

Nazia Begum’s husband guilty at Old Bailey of her murder at home in Bow while children slept

Nazia Begum Ali... tragic mum-of-two murdered at 25 in her home in Bow. Picrture: Met Police

Drug dens closed down in Whitechapel after Met Police raids off Commercial Road

Hessel Street, off Commercial Road, scene of drugs raids on four premises involving 40 Met Police officers. Picture: Google

Jailed: Man who spat at bus passenger who challenged homophobic comments

Abdi Ahmed Shire. Picture: City of London Police

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

We’re in control of our own destiny says Orient attacker Brophy

James Brophy celebrates with Craig Clay after scoring for Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

Orient coach Edinburgh praised excellent display in Eastleigh win

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh issues instructions from the touchline against Halifax Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

‘Give up smoking for Ramadan’ Tower Hamlets Council urges Muslim worshippers

Mayor John Biggs...

New measures to stop illegal street trading on Tower Bridge

The new measures will stop illegal street traders on Tower Bridge. Pic: City of London Corporation
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists