'Give up smoking for Ramadan' Tower Hamlets Council urges Muslim worshippers

A campaign to help people quit smoking in the run-up to Ramadan which starts in four weeks was kicked off in Poplar at lunchtime today by Tower Hamlets Council.

It’s timed for the run-up to the Muslim holy month which, the time for purification, seen as ideal to make a break from tobacco.

The campaign was set off with a free advice session at the Chrisp Street Idea Store off East India Dock Road to help people get over nicotine cravings before the daily fasts begin.

said. “But the council has been working in health and licensing to reduce tobacco access, regulate products and support those who want to quit.”

Advisors from the council have helped 1,340 people stop smoking or chewing tobacco over the past 12 months. They offer advice as well as nicotine replacement therapies such as e-cigarettes which allow smokers to inhale nicotine up to 95 per cent safer than tobacco.

Cllr Denise Jones, cabinet member for Health, said: “Quitting before Ramadan begins reducing the risk of lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. Smokers are up to four times more likely to quit for good when they get support.”

Another session on quitting run by the council is being held tomorrow at the Bow Idea Store in Roman Road Market, 10am to 12pm.