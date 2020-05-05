Search

Advanced search

‘Pandemic crisis’ plea to chancellor by East End traders to stop railway arch firms going under

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 May 2020

Railway arch businesses call on Chancellor for rates relief after pandemic crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Railway arch businesses call on Chancellor for rates relief after pandemic crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Hundreds of small businesses in railway arches could soon go to the wall in east London because of “cracks of government support” during the pandemic emergency, campaigners claim.

Lockdown London... railway arch businesses facing tough times ahead. Picture: Mike BrookeLockdown London... railway arch businesses facing tough times ahead. Picture: Mike Brooke

Three out of every four small firms under railways up and down the country won’t be able to pay the rent after the Covid-19 crisis is over, a letter to the Chancellor Rishi Sunak warns.

It follows a survey by East End Trades Guild and the Guardians of the Arches lobby group showing 77 per cent of businesses will fail to meet their next payments, with 42pc not receiving any government support.

The letter sets out four “urgent things” the trades guild says the government should do, such as bringing in ‘London weighting’ for small business support and extending help to suppliers down the chain.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs meeting angry National Rail tenants in the motor trade in 2018. traders Picture: Mike BrookeTower Hamlets mayor John Biggs meeting angry National Rail tenants in the motor trade in 2018. traders Picture: Mike Brooke

“These are exactly the types of business the government says it wants to support through this crisis,” Guardians managing director Leni Jones said. “But too many are falling through the cracks and facing immediate bankruptcy.

“We are business people who are not looking for free handouts. But local businesses, service providers and community organisations must be protected to keep our economy running, before it’s too late.”

The Guardians organisation was launched in Bethnal Green two years ago at the start of a campaign to knock rent hypes into the sidings when National Rail sold off all the arches around the UK with a diverse mix of tenants from micro-breweries and hairdressers to the East End’s motor repair trade.

Railway arch businesses like Derek Sansom's Bethnal Green cafe and bar in Dunbridge Street thrown off track by pandemic crisis. Picture: Mike BrookeRailway arch businesses like Derek Sansom's Bethnal Green cafe and bar in Dunbridge Street thrown off track by pandemic crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

The rent hypes unleashed fury from the mayor of Tower Hamlets who met small businesses in the motor trade facing collapse. The traders set up the Guardians and the fight went nationwide.

But now the pandemic threatens a final nail in the coffin unless business rates for small firms are eased down.

Research into their financial prospects has uncovered “a litany of problems” showing how government support is failing to reach small firms now at risk of bankruptcy, mainly through rocket high London rents that make them ineligible for support.

Facing the wall... railway arch businesses facing bancruptcy says East End Trades Guild. Picture: Mike BrookeFacing the wall... railway arch businesses facing bancruptcy says East End Trades Guild. Picture: Mike Brooke

They call for the Small Business rates relief threshold for rental property to be increased from £15,000 to £25,000 to match firms outside London operating in cheaper premises.

Railway arch businesses are already getting a three-month “rent holiday” because of the emergency, negotiated by the Guardians with the land owners, but is fast running out.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: West Ham United goalkeepers sticking together online

West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski and the club's other goalkeepers are keeping in touch online (pic West Ham United)

‘Pandemic crisis’ plea to chancellor by East End traders to stop railway arch firms going under

Railway arch businesses call on Chancellor for rates relief after pandemic crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Coronavirus: England men make ‘significant donation’ to NHS

England players (left to right, top to bottom) Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho prior to their UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match against Montenegro at Wembley

Coronavirus: Cricket ‘could lose £380million’ says ECB chief

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015
Drive 24