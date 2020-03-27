Coronavirus: Railway arch businesses get three months rent free because of pandemic crisis

Struggling businesses in railway arches given rent-free period to get through pandemic crisis.

Thousands of small businesses in railway arches are being given a rent-free three months’ grace to get them through the pandemic crisis.

Taxi repair workshop in Bethnal Green, one of the many small businesses under the railway arches in Dunbar Street.

They’ve been allowed a ‘breather’ today by the Arches Company which took over 4,000 premises across London and thousands more around Britain in a £1.4bn deal with Network Rail last year.

The sell-off went ahead in the face of a traders’ campaign started in Bethnal Green that spread along railways across the country.

The Guardians of the Arches organisation launched at Bethnal Green in 2018, which now represents businesses all over Britain, has welcomed today’s announcement from the Arch Company about the rent-free period.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs on fact-finding visit to meet railway arch traders in Bancroft Road in 2018 campaign to stop rent hypes.

“The company recognises how serious the situation is for their tenants,” Guardians managing director Leni Jones said.

“A rent-free period will go a long way to putting tenants’ minds at ease during this crisis. We’re delighted to see the company recognise this. It is important not to place further strains on businesses already at the edge.”

Details of how tenants can get the rent freeze are still being worked out.

Arches campaigner Will Brett... "Many businesses would not have survived rent deferral during pandemic and were considering going into liquidation."

Network Rail had “ignored” tenants in last year’s sell off, a National Audit Office report said at the time.

The Guardians organisation has now won a decisive move from the Arch Company to help small businesses through the crisis.

Campaigner Will Brett told the East London Advertiser today: “This a is a lifeline. The company originally offered rent ‘deferral’, but that would still have landed the cost of the pandemic crisis onto small businesses.

End of the road... empty arch in Bancroft Road after the business closed down.

“Many businesses would not have survived—they were considering going into liquidation rather than having to carry the burden through the crisis.”

He added: “We campaigned for a rent-free period and this-morning’s announcement is a ‘result’ for us.”

The rent campaign was sparked in 2018 in Bethnal Green when motor workshops and other traders along Bancroft Road and Dunbridge Street were facing up to 350pc rises, with some forced to close.

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs backed the 600 railway arch businesses and joined their lobby to the Transport Secretary to try and push the Network Rail sell-off into the sidings.

Motor traders railed against Network Rail plans to evict them back in 2015, first reported in the Advertiser.

The business forecast for the 2019 sell-off predicted an average 54pc rent rise, but archway businesses in east London in reality were being asked to sign new contracts three times their previous agreements.

However, new owners Blackstone Group and Telereal Trillium agreed to take on existing leases unchanged. Now they have added a rent-free period after talks with the Guardians of the Arches.