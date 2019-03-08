Raine's parents accuse Tower Hamlets of 'dodgy dealing' over plan to close school

Battle to save 300-year-old Raine's Foundation, the East End's oldest school. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Accusations of maladministration have been levelled against Tower Hamlets Council by parents battling to save the 300-year-old Raine's Foundation from being closed down.

Raine's prospective parent Dianne Gillespie... ."Closure plan is riddled with maladministration." Picture: Mike Broloke Raine's prospective parent Dianne Gillespie... ."Closure plan is riddled with maladministration." Picture: Mike Broloke

The parents took their fight to the town hall last night with a plea to councillors on the education scrutiny sub-committee to halt the closure before it's too late.

"This process is riddled with maladministration to eradicate 300 years of Raine's history," prospective parent Dianne Gillespie told councillors.

"Year 11 students were told they wouldn't continue in the school in the same week their GCSE exams started—and the same week Raine's celebrated its tercentenary.

"The new boards of governors have been unlawfully or incorrectly constituted since 2015.

Parent governor Ahmed Hussain... "If you 'shove' a school you change the demographics on the area." Picture: Mike Broloke Parent governor Ahmed Hussain... "If you 'shove' a school you change the demographics on the area." Picture: Mike Broloke

"Raine's has been systematically run down to the point where Tower Hamlets claims that its 'unviable'."

Mrs Gillespie, who applied online for a sixthform place for her daughter only to find her application automatically switched to Bethnal Green's Oaklands Secondary instead, asked the committee to "halt the closure immediately while investigations are undertaken".

The council insists Raine's has "performed poorly" on the GCSE tables while applications for places have declined in five years.

It blames a change in Bethnal Green's population, signalling a diminishing demand of Anglican church education.

Tower Hamlets education director Christine McInnis shows education committee the falling numbers of Raine's pupils. Picture: Mike Broloke Tower Hamlets education director Christine McInnis shows education committee the falling numbers of Raine's pupils. Picture: Mike Broloke

But this was challenged by Ahmed Hussain, a parent-governor co-opted onto the sub-committee, suggesting "manouvreing pupils" could save Raine's.

He added: "The council can change demographics. If you 'shove' a school you change the demographics altogether.

"People will move to a place where there's a school, buying or renting properties in the area. The council is purposely changing Bethnal Green's demographics."

He believes the authority could have manoeuvred parents applying for school places to accept Raine's if it wasn't their first choice, to fill empty pupil vacancies.

But the council's head of pupil services, Terry Bryan, insisted: "Parents look at performance tables and speak to primary school heads to make their choices.

"The demographics have changed in the East End with a different population coming in. There are factors like employment and housing—if people move in to be near a school, it's usually a good school. They wouldn't move into an area because the school is CofE."

The sub-committee is now preparing its report to the council on whether Raine's should close, with the final decision being made at February's cabinet meeting.

Last night's impassioned evidence by the parents to save the East End's oldest school was the next stage in their campaign launched last month when Raine's celebrated its 300th anniversary at a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral.

A consultation meeting for parents on the threatened closure is being held tonight at Raine's in Approach Road, near Victoria Park, at 6pm.