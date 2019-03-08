Raine's Foundation School marks 300th anniversary tonight at St Paul's Cathedral while facing closure

Raine's Foundation... facing closure after 300 years serving the East End. Picture: Google Google

Plans have been revealed to close down Raine's Foundation by Tower Hamlets Council in the week that the East End's oldest school celebrates its 300th anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raine's Foundation Upper School near Victoria Park. Picture: Google Raine's Foundation Upper School near Victoria Park. Picture: Google

The shock news was broken to parents last night at a consultation meeting held at Raine's Upper School hall in Approach Road in Bethnal Green.

Parents applying for their children to join Year 7 in September next year have been warned that the school may be closed by then—while pupils still at the school would be transferred to nearby Oaklands or other schools, the town hall has confirmed to the East London Advertiser.

The council's head of education partnerships, Christine McInnis, began a presentation on the planned closure when she was bombarded with questions from angry parents barely half-way through.

"The meeting was a shambles," one furious potential parent said. "It was clear this was the first time we had heard of the closure.

"Everyone was so angry. Some pupils at the meeting were even in tears."

Raine's Foundation Lower School in Old Bethnal Green Road. Picture: Google Raine's Foundation Lower School in Old Bethnal Green Road. Picture: Google

The council holds a full public consultation next month, with the closure proposal set to be thrashed out by its cabinet in February, with a likely closure date in the summer of 2020.

An interim board of governors has taken over the school from the previous board which was replaced by the town hall following last year's poor Ofsted report.

Raine's new interim executive head is the head teacher at Oaklands Secondary, Patrice Canavan, who has been appoint to oversee its future.

You may also want to watch:

The school has also faced falling numbers, now running at half capacity. It has places for 911 pupils, but only has 558 currently on its register.

Oaklands head Patrice Canavan appointed interim executive head of Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke Oaklands head Patrice Canavan appointed interim executive head of Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Oaklands is set to expand and is looking to take over the Lower School premises close to its own campus in Old Bethnal Green Road, it is understood. No future has been decided for the Upper School in Approach Road, near Victoria Park.

Parents and past pupils, meanwhile, are marking the 300th anniversary of the founding of Raine's at a 5pm service this-evening at St Paul's Cathedral.

"It's going to be more like a wake than a celebration," one past pupil told the Advertiser.

"The council and London Diocesan are telling us there aren't enough applicants and the school won't survive. There were 29 youngsters offered places next September who have now been told they can't go because school is closing. It's heartbreaking after 300 years."

The proposals to close the school by 2020 have been confirmed by the town hall. They are going to public consultation next month, then to February's cabinet meeting.

Original Raine's School for the East End's poor... still stands in Wapping today as a community centre 300 years later. Picture: Google Original Raine's School for the East End's poor... still stands in Wapping today as a community centre 300 years later. Picture: Google

The school was founded in 1719 in Wapping by Henry Raine who made his fortune selling alcohol. He was a devout Christian who decided to use his wealth to set up a school where poor children could get a free education, providing learning and meals for 50 boys and 50 girls between eight and 18 who were taught reading, writing and arithmetic. Girls were also taught to sew and cook, while boys had to shovel coal for the school's heating and scrub the floors between lessons. A boarding school was added in 1736.

The school expanded in 1820, inaugurated by the Duke of Clarence, later King William IV, then moved in 1883 to Whitechapel and new premises in Cannon Street Road. Not all places were free by then, with a weekly preparatory school fee of 3d (just over 1p today) and 6d for the senior school.

Raine's moved again in 1913 to Arbour Square in Stepney, the building still standing today as part of New City College. It had a gymnasium, science labs, girls' cookery room and a rifle range in the First World War built on the open rooftop for boys to prepare for the Army.

The last move was in 1985, the lower school to Old Bethnal Green Road and Upper School to the old Parmiter's grammar school building in Approach Road which was redeveloped in 2010 as part of the government's 'Building Schools for the Future' scheme. Now it seems Raine's may not have a future.