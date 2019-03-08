Council's 'Brexit-style' bid to fast track Raine's closure rejected by Schools Adjudicator

Brexit-style 'fast track' bid to close down Raine's Foundation rejected. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The government's Schools Adjudicator has rejected Tower Hamlets Council's plans to block all new admissions to Raine's Foundation in its controversial "fast track" bid to close down the church-run secondary.

Pupils desperate to save Raine's Foundation started their own petition in the summer. Picture: Mike Brooke Pupils desperate to save Raine's Foundation started their own petition in the summer. Picture: Mike Brooke

It comes as parents and campaigners accuse the authority of trying to rush through a "Brexit style" plan to close down the 300-year-old school.

Even the deadline of October 30 given to the authority by a High Court judge for an impact assessment the closure would have is uncannily just 24 hours before Boris Johnson's original deadline to quit the EU.

The council admits it isn't going to meet the deadline, according to the agenda at this Wednesday's cabinet meeting, while also having been stalled in its attempt to take over Raine's Lower School to hand over to Oaklands Secondary.

The Foundation Trust which owns the Lower School building has blocked the take-over with a "trespass" warning shot legal notice.

Angry parents accusing Tower Hamlets Council at a public meeting in the summer of 'sabotaging' Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke Angry parents accusing Tower Hamlets Council at a public meeting in the summer of 'sabotaging' Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

"This is more suspicious than Brexit," trust chairwoman Carole Day told the East London Advertiser.

"The council has only just spoken to us for the first time in the 12 months since it decided to close Raine's.

"But the building belongs to us 100 per cent—and we say no."

The council values the site at £9.8m, including the building and land around it, but the London Diocese which runs the school wasn't happy. Now the trust has stepped in and said the building isn't for sale anyway.

Bid to take over Raine's Lower School in Old Bethnal Green Road is halted by Foundation Trust that owns building. Picture: Mike Brooke Bid to take over Raine's Lower School in Old Bethnal Green Road is halted by Foundation Trust that owns building. Picture: Mike Brooke

"We're not here to give it to another school," Ms Day insisted. "The council is going full steam to close Raine's—they've completely destroyed its name."

But now the School Adjudicator's Office in Whitehall, which oversees all pupil admissions, has warned that it won't agree to a "zero intake" of pupils for the 2020 Year 7, seen as a means to close down the school.

A letter from adjudicator Lorraine Chapman warned: "I do not approve the proposed variation to the admissions arrangement for September 2020. I determine that the published admission number will remain at 150 for Year 7."

The letter, seen by the Advertiser, is a slap to the council which had given an assurance in the High Court in the summer that it had no plans to close down Year 7.

East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, established in 1719, facing uncertain future. Picture: Mike Brooke East End's oldest school, Raine's Foundation, established in 1719, facing uncertain future. Picture: Mike Brooke

Yet there is currently no Year 7 at Raine's after the council stepped in and withdrew all places.

A judge in the High Court case brought last month by a Year 8 pupil ordered that an impact assessment has to be made by October 30—just like Brexit's original October 31 deadline which is also being bypassed.

Wednesday's Cabinet agenda says an equality analysis "will only be required if the decision is taken to issue a statutory notice to close Raine's and expand Oaklands"—despite the court judgement.

Parents claim the council's public consultation was "a sham" as it was effectively closing down the East End's oldest school by the back door.

New pupils were offered places in March for Year 7 that was supposed to start in September.

But the places were withdrawn by the town hall in May in favour of taking over the Lower School to expand Oaklands non-faith secondary instead, despite the foundation trust that owns the building never having been approached, it later emerged.

This effectively collapsed this year's intake of new pupils, even though a formal decision on Raine's future was not supposed to be made before February next year.

The closure plan, in fact, has now been brought forward to Wednesday's cabinet when mayor John Biggs is likely to issue a statutory notice.

The scheme to shut Raine's was mooted as far back as October last year, but kept under wraps until March—the very week a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral celebrated the 300th anniversary of its founding by philanthropist Henry Raine.