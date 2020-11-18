Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets councillors vote tonight for referendum on whether to scrap elected mayor

PUBLISHED: 22:28 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 22:54 18 November 2020

John Biggs has just persuaded Tower Hamlets Council to trigger a referendum that could put him out of his job as all-powerful executive mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

John Biggs has just persuaded Tower Hamlets Council to trigger a referendum that could put him out of his job as all-powerful executive mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

A people’s vote on whether to get rid of the all-powerful post of executive mayor has been agreed tonight by Tower Hamlets Council.

Labour majority votes to trigger referendum on May 6, 2021, on whether to scrap post of Tower Hamlets mayor. Picture: PA stockLabour majority votes to trigger referendum on May 6, 2021, on whether to scrap post of Tower Hamlets mayor. Picture: PA stock

It could mean scrapping the mayor’s office and a returning to the town hall run by a council leader and a cabinet after 10 years.

The referendum is to be on May 6 next year, the same day that neighbouring Newham holds the same referendum and at the same time as the London Assembly and Mayor elections.

Tower Hamlets and Newham along with Hackney are three of only four London boroughs to be run by elected executive mayors.

But the system in Tower Hamlets resulted in a corrupt administration led by an elected Lutfur Rahman who made all decisions behind closed doors and refused to be accountable to the council.

John Biggs wins 2015 election for mayor... just beating Rabina Khan's People's Alliance into 2nd place. Picture: Mike BrookeJohn Biggs wins 2015 election for mayor... just beating Rabina Khan's People's Alliance into 2nd place. Picture: Mike Brooke

He was later barred from office in 2015 by the High Court with government auditors having to chase up his deals selling off public assets below value and cash hand-outs going to dubious unknown fringe organisations.

Tonight’s resolution was tabled by Labour’s current executive mayor John Biggs, effectively putting himself out of a job if the referendum decides to get rid of his post.

“It’s been 10 years since Tower Hamlets voted to adopt the mayor system,” he told councillors.

“This has been a decade overshadowed by the former mayor’s removal from office and government commissioners taking over our powers.

Lutfur Rahman, now campaigning to retain office of mayor in 2021, launching his Aspire party's manifesto which was wiped out in 2018 Tower Hamlets council elections. Picture: Mike BrookeLutfur Rahman, now campaigning to retain office of mayor in 2021, launching his Aspire party's manifesto which was wiped out in 2018 Tower Hamlets council elections. Picture: Mike Brooke

“The people should now have their say on how their council should be run.”

Labour threw out an alternative Opposition motion by independent and Lib Dem councillors to push for a choice on the referendum ballot paper of three ways to run the town hall rather than just a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to having a mayor which they said was like the 2016 Brexit vote that has ended the UK’s EU membership.

There now follows months of campaigning for or against having an elected mayor, with Lutfur Rahman already having thrown his hat into to ring launching his own campaign to keep the controversial system, now his five-year ban on office has finally ended.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Tower Hamlets councillors vote tonight for referendum on whether to scrap elected mayor

John Biggs has just persuaded Tower Hamlets Council to trigger a referendum that could put him out of his job as all-powerful executive mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

CCTV appeal after knife attack at DLR station

Police have released CCTV images after an incident at Langdon Park DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Covid: Businesses shut down, fines issued and one arrest by police and Tower Hamlets council patrols

Police and council officers on patrol in Bow. Picture: Rehan Jamil

Canary Wharf’s public art collection just got bigger to fill the Covid ‘gap’

Adding to Canary Wharf's wild public art collection... Scribbleform by Julian Wild. Picture: Peter Matthews