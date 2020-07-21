Search

Advanced search

Renters out of work facing evictions with ban ending after lockdown, Tower Hamlets mayor warns

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 July 2020

Mayor John Biggs calls for government protection for renters in debt. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mayor John Biggs calls for government protection for renters in debt. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Tougher protection is needed for those living in privately rented homes who’ve lost jobs caused by coronavirus with the ban on evictions ending next month, the Mayor of Tower Hamlets is warning.

Tower Hamlets mayor trying to keep homeless off the streets fears more evictions are looming. Picture: Mike BrookeTower Hamlets mayor trying to keep homeless off the streets fears more evictions are looming. Picture: Mike Brooke

John Biggs is urging the government to take on measures to prevent evictions, following soundings from the Office for Budget Responsibility that unemployment could bust through levels not seen since the 1980s.

“Private tenants face a really tough time with the furlough scheme beginning to wind down,” the mayor said.

“Time is looming to get strong new legal protections in place as unemployment is rising while the ban on evictions is coming to an end.”

He wants the housing secretary to increase welfare support, suspend the benefit cap, restore local housing allowance to “market” rents, scrap ‘no fault’ evictions and prevent private landlords evicting those in debt because of Covid-19.

Renters have been fighting eviction legislation since 2016 when they first blocked Tower Bridge on protest march to City Hall. Picture: London renters' campaignRenters have been fighting eviction legislation since 2016 when they first blocked Tower Bridge on protest march to City Hall. Picture: London renters' campaign

The council has worked during lockdown to get rough sleepers off the streets, but fears rising unemployment could lead to a surge in numbers without a roof over their heads if tenants now face evictions.

It was among the first local authorities in 2016 to bring in a Renters’ Charter, followed by landlord licensing, but town hall sources say it now needs even stronger powers to protect renters.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Channel 4 documentary explores Isle of Dogs life from perspective of children

Willow, nine, is one of the young people featured in the documentary. Picture: Channel 4

Jailed: Bethnal Green drug dealer who hid cocaine and heroin up his bum

Wasim Hussain, 21, of Roman Road, Bethnal Green, has been jailed for four and a half years. Picture: Essex Police

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sir Jack Petchey whose foundation serves London and Essex celebrates 95th birthday

Sir Jack Petchey is 95 today (JUly 19). Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Most Read

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

Channel 4 documentary explores Isle of Dogs life from perspective of children

Willow, nine, is one of the young people featured in the documentary. Picture: Channel 4

Jailed: Bethnal Green drug dealer who hid cocaine and heroin up his bum

Wasim Hussain, 21, of Roman Road, Bethnal Green, has been jailed for four and a half years. Picture: Essex Police

Leyton Orient could face losing striker Ruel Sotiriou with plenty of interest

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sir Jack Petchey whose foundation serves London and Essex celebrates 95th birthday

Sir Jack Petchey is 95 today (JUly 19). Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham United’s London Stadium seating is to become more football friendly

A general view as West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski makes a save during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham boss Moyes ‘amazed’ Watford have sacked Nigel Pearson

West Ham United manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline

Boxing: Local clubs enjoy ABA/Elite success over time

Charlie Magri looking dejected after losing to British opponent Duke McKenzie

Root hails Stokes as England’s ‘Mr Incredible’

England's Joe Root (left) and Ben Stokes (right) celebrate after their win in the Second Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Renters out of work facing evictions with ban ending after lockdown, Tower Hamlets mayor warns

Mayor John Biggs calls for government protection for renters in debt. Picture: Mike Brooke