The Roman Road ‘march of progress’ for a new £3m Bow town centre

The famous Roman Road is getting a revamp in a new Bow town centre scheme. A £3.3 million cash bonanza to revamp the run-down narrow thoroughfare was announced last night by the Mayor of London and TfL.

The funding is being given to Tower Hamlets Council as part of City Hall’s ‘liveable neighbourhoods’ programme aimed at raising the proportion of people walking, cycling and taking public transport to eight-out-of-10 by 2041.

“This is an opportunity to improve some of the traffic infrastructure and open spaces in Bow,” Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said. “It will encourage walking and cycling and help reduce traffic and pollution.”

The scheme tags onto the council’s £15m ‘neighbourhood’ programme across the East End.

Economic benefits of walking and cycling is expected to increase retail spending up to 30 per cent, according to TfL research.

City Hall cash is being used to transform neighbourhoods across London, with new walking and cycling networks, pedestrian crossings and side streets closed to vehicle traffic.