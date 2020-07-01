Search

What do you think of plans to ban traffic from Roman Road? Tower Hamlets council is asking

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 July 2020

Roman Road Market... already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Plans to ban traffic altogether from the famous Roman Road Market and completely pedestrianize the street have gone to public consultations.

What Tower Hamlets Council thinks Roman Road should look like... Picture: LBTHWhat Tower Hamlets Council thinks Roman Road should look like... Picture: LBTH

They aim to reduce some of the 33,000 daily vehicle journeys through the Bow neighbourghood that Tower Hamlets Council says includes through traffic.

The market is already closed to traffic during trading hours, but the council wants to make it permanent, seven days a week.

“Not everyone will agree to pedestrianize Roman Road,” mayor John Biggs said.

“But the plans make it easier to get around on foot or bike. We also plan walking routes linked to shops and facilities.”

How people flocked to the traffic-free festival event in Roman Road last summer. Picture: LBTHHow people flocked to the traffic-free festival event in Roman Road last summer. Picture: LBTH

Public transport capacity has been limited because of the pandemic, the council points out.

More people are now walking and cycling, but some roads are “choked with traffic” for safe social distancing.

The proposals for Roman Road include wider pavements, better street lighting and “school streets” where roads in the area are closed to vehicles at drop-off and pick-up times.

Cllr Dan Tomlinson, cabinet member for the environment, promised: “We’ll take on board feedback to the consultation before deciding on final plans.”

Those were the days... Roman Road before the motor car arrived. Picture: Tower Hamlets ArchiveThose were the days... Roman Road before the motor car arrived. Picture: Tower Hamlets Archive

But it affects a wider area than just the market thoroughfare. It appears to include a ban in Old Ford Road nearby with the council scheme listing closure of the Skew Bridge over the Hertford Cut by Victoria Park. This would effectively stop through traffic on the B118 between Bow and Bethnal Green, aimed at social distancing on the 200-year-old “skew-shape” bridge with its narrow pavements.

The closure would be permanent with similar changes in St Stephen’s Road close by, aimed at getting rid of through traffic.

But the last time this was attempted in Bow in a weekend trial run last summer ended in chaos with gridlock surrounding Fairfield Road and Tredegar Road that had to be scrapped after just a day.

Yet Roman Road already enjoys traffic-free events in the summer and during market times.

Work is already under way, meanwhile, on plans for pedestrianizing Bethnal Green’s Columbia Road neighbourghood in the face of a public campaign against it last year, while the council is also determined to press ahead with similar schemes in the Isle of Dogs and Wapping.

