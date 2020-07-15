Search

Advanced search

Councillors in for grilling on Roman Road traffic ban from Mile End families

PUBLISHED: 18:00 16 July 2020

Roman Road Market already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Roman Road Market already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Families faced with plans to ban traffic from Roman Road Market and a ‘bus gate’ letting only public transport through to St Stephen’s Road are staging an online meeting to quiz councillors.

What Tower Hamlets Council thinks Roman Road should look like... Picture: LBTHWhat Tower Hamlets Council thinks Roman Road should look like... Picture: LBTH

It is being organised by Mile End’s tenants and residents organisation who want to question their Bow representatives about Tower Hamlets Council’s proposals.

The Thursday evening meeting is being arranged at short notice on Zoom at 6.30pm tomorrow, July 16.

It follows a petition launched on Saturday by Roman Road traders fearing the scheme will discourage shoppers and kill off the famous East End street market.

Leaflet drop around Bow by protesters to explain impact of traffic ban. Picture: Mike BrookeLeaflet drop around Bow by protesters to explain impact of traffic ban. Picture: Mike Brooke

Councillors Asma Begum and Val Whitehead have been invited to present the scheme, followed by questions put by residents.

The meeting is aimed at families living within the area defined by the Mile End Road, Regent’s Canal, Lichfield Road and Coborn Street and needs advanced registration which returns a link by email to join in.

The scheme effectively draws a north-south dividing line between the adjoining Bow East and Bow West neighbourhoods, say critics. The traders notched up 8,000 supporters on their “save our streets” Facebook page at the weekend demanding no bus gates or road closures on top of all the tough parking restrictions that have already been brought in.

Hundreds sign petition objecting to traffic ban in Roman Road. Picture: Mike BrookeHundreds sign petition objecting to traffic ban in Roman Road. Picture: Mike Brooke

“I was annoyed that my area was going to be calved in half,” petition organiser Carlton Bolter told the East London Advertiser. “This scheme is about pollution — but diverting traffic down the Mile End Road gives out more emissions.”

They met two councillors on a fact-finding mission on Saturday. One was cabinet member Dan Tomlinson who outlined the bus gate idea to stop through traffic with three closure options at peaktime, all day 7am-7pm or 24/7.

The Mile End families joining tomorrow’s online meeting aim to put councillors “on the line” over whether the barrier down the middle of Bow will divide the community as the traders predict.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Councillors in for grilling on Roman Road traffic ban from Mile End families

Roman Road Market already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Furloughed couple float their new bakery business on the Regent’s Canal with home-made pastries

Couple float their new bakery business on the Regent's Canal. Picture: Callum McInerney-Riley

Police looking for this man to question after Bethnal Green kidnapping

Hiron Miah... seen on CCTV in the East End. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following fatal stabbing near Crossharbour station

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with murder, following a fatal stabbing near Crossharbour DLR station on Friday, July 10. Picture: Met Police

Appeal to cyclist to come forward after pedestrian dies 7 days after head injury in Bow Road incident

A11 Bow Road... where 72-year-old Peter McCombie got head injuries and died 7 days later in hospital after collision with a bike that didn't stop. Picture: Google

Councillors in for grilling on Roman Road traffic ban from Mile End families

Roman Road Market already closes to traffic during trading times. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Arnold ‘really excited’ to be part of West Ham Women’s squad

Mackenzie Arnold has joined West Ham Women (pic whufc)

West Ham ‘in good place’ as Watford pay visit in Premier League survival battle

West Ham boss David Moyes

London Lions draw Lithuanians in Champions League

London Lions attack at Manchester (pic Graham Hodges)

Cricket: London and East Women to compete as Sunrisers

The London and East Women's cricket hub will now be known as Sunrisers

West Ham Women snap up Czech star Svitkova

Katerina Svitkova shows off her West Ham shirt (pic Griffiths Photographers)