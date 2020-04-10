Search

Advanced search

Canary Wharf turns blue in salute to our NHS frontline heroes

PUBLISHED: 20:00 10 April 2020

Canary Wharf tribute to NHS frontline staff battling pandemic. Picture: CWG

Canary Wharf tribute to NHS frontline staff battling pandemic. Picture: CWG

CWG

The iconic skyscraper at Canary Wharf has been turned blue in support of NHS frontline staff during the Pandemic crisis.

Iconic One Canada Square is 'topped in blue' for the NHS... Picture: CWGIconic One Canada Square is 'topped in blue' for the NHS... Picture: CWG

The tower, One Canada Square, was turned blue during the Covid-19 outbreak and went blue again after last night’s ‘Clap for Carers’ across east London.

You may also want to watch:

Canary Wharf Group is also donating £50,000 to the East End Community Foundation’s emergency fund to help those in need in isolation without means to get food.

The cash is earmarked to match grants given to support Tower Hamlets organisations.

Community organisations such as foodbanks, charities and groups who are supporting older, isolated or vulnerable pensioners and others are being urged to apply for grants up to £500 to maintain their vital work.

The fund is aiming to reach its potential of £100,000 for those in need across the East End for the emergency support they need.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Tower Hamlets delays plan to sack and rehire more than 4,000 workers over Easter weekend

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Most Read

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over ‘illegal closure’

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Tower Hamlets delays plan to sack and rehire more than 4,000 workers over Easter weekend

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Colin Grainger

Great Sporting Films: Chariots of Fire

Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

Boxing: Bob and Steve Kipps leave lasting legacy

Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).

Canary Wharf turns blue in salute to our NHS frontline heroes

Canary Wharf tribute to NHS frontline staff battling pandemic. Picture: CWG

Life on the inside: 9 ways to get your culture fix this Easter

You can enjoy a virtual tour of Tate Modern's Andy Warhol exhibition on its YouTube channel. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24