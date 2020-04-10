Canary Wharf turns blue in salute to our NHS frontline heroes

Canary Wharf tribute to NHS frontline staff battling pandemic. Picture: CWG CWG

The iconic skyscraper at Canary Wharf has been turned blue in support of NHS frontline staff during the Pandemic crisis.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Iconic One Canada Square is 'topped in blue' for the NHS... Picture: CWG Iconic One Canada Square is 'topped in blue' for the NHS... Picture: CWG

The tower, One Canada Square, was turned blue during the Covid-19 outbreak and went blue again after last night’s ‘Clap for Carers’ across east London.

You may also want to watch:

Canary Wharf Group is also donating £50,000 to the East End Community Foundation’s emergency fund to help those in need in isolation without means to get food.

The cash is earmarked to match grants given to support Tower Hamlets organisations.

Community organisations such as foodbanks, charities and groups who are supporting older, isolated or vulnerable pensioners and others are being urged to apply for grants up to £500 to maintain their vital work.

The fund is aiming to reach its potential of £100,000 for those in need across the East End for the emergency support they need.