There With You: East London distillery answers Met Police SOS call for hand sanitisers for officers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:49 10 April 2020

Hand sanitiser gel going into production at Portobello Road Gin's distillery. Picture: Met Police

Hand sanitiser gel going into production at Portobello Road Gin's distillery. Picture: Met Police

MPS

Police are feeling the squeeze in London from the increased demand for hygiene products such as hand sanitisers during the coronavirus crisis.

Researching the right formula for sanitiser gel for the Met Police. Picture: Met PoliceResearching the right formula for sanitiser gel for the Met Police. Picture: Met Police

So the Met Police are turning to the drinks industry for help which uses sanitisers heavily in breweries and distilleries.

At least one distillery in east London has answered the call for help from Scotland Yard.

Hand sanitisers are crucial for officers on the frontline patrolling the streets and attending crime scenes or dealing with prisoners in custody.

These include officers and staff at area police stations across London such as Bethnal Green and Hackney and the CID unit at Limehouse.

The Met’s commercial services department has been planning ahead to make sure it has enough supply of sanitisers and is using alternative sources such as the alcohol industry.

You may also want to watch:

Commercial services director Mark Roberts said. “Suppliers have agreed to provide us with this vital commodity, which will help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and ultimately save lives.”

He has had talks with breweries and distilleries who are now offering to supply sanitiser fluid while making sure health and safety guidelines are met in agreement with the government.

One supplier helping out the Met is east London’s 58 Gin distillery in Haggerston. Others include west London’s Portobello Road Gin in Notting Hill and Kent’s Copper Rivet distillery in Chatham.

The Budweiser brewing group is donating 6,000 litres of sanitiser free to the Met for its frontline officers and staff. The first delivery was expected this week.

Suppliers are using the formulation provided by the World Health Organisation, allowing the products to be made in a timely manner.

All research and discussions were carried out in under 72 hours by two placement students, under tutelage from the Met’s commercial services department.

Researchers trialled several formulas before identifying the one which has gone into production. Orders were placed within a week of the Met starting discussions.

Fury over Vicky Park lockdown as angry families call Ombudsman over 'illegal closure'

Children should be enjoying spring time in Vicky Park as in past years, if it wasn't for the lockdown crisis. Pictue: Rehan Jamil

Tributes to former Burberry tailor named as one of seven Stepney care home residents with coronavirus to die

Jamshad Ali was one of seven Hawthorn Green residents with coronavirus to die. Picture: LDRS

Coronavirus: Victoria Park to reopen this weekend with limited hours

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is due to reopen with limited hours. Picture: Ken Mears

Woman dies after Mile End flat fire

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a warehouse in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Picture: LFB

Tower Hamlets delays plan to sack and rehire more than 4,000 workers over Easter weekend

Tower Hamlets Council has abandoned plans to sack and rehire key workers over the Easter weekend. Picture: Mike Brooke

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Colin Grainger

Mighty Maud finishes a marathon in her back garden

Maud Hodson and do steevie

There With You: East London distillery answers Met Police SOS call for hand sanitisers for officers

Hand sanitiser gel going into production at Portobello Road Gin's distillery. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: FA Council ratify decision to cancel leagues

Adam Morgan in action for Romford in the Isthmian League North (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Virgin Sport CEO and marathon runner Jessica Frey offers advice on running during coronavirus lockdown

Virgin Sport CEO Jessica Frey. Picture: Virgin Sport
