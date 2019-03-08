Schools lose shock £110m funding in Tower Hamlets in just 5 years

Funding crisis continues... pupils and teachers from 60 Tower Hamlets schools took petition to Whitehall in July 2017 over budget cuts, which reach £110m by 2019.

Schools have lost out on £110million of funding since 2015 in Tower Hamlets, equal to £735 for each pupil, new national figures reveal.

Mayor John Biggs... "No end in sight to schools budget crisis."

It has led to class sizes soaring and subjects being dropped, while school buildings are even falling into disrepair, councillors have been told.

All 87 schools in the East End have been hit by budget cuts for pupil funding, the data compiled by the National Education Union reveals.

"There's no end in sight," Mayor John Biggs said. "These figures reveal just how serious the situation has become for schools over the last five years.

"Class sizes are soaring, school buildings are falling into disrepair and subjects are having to be dropped as school budgets are squeezed."

Schools will have less money for each pupil next year than they had in 2015 in real terms, according to latest figures by the Department for Education.

The cuts have squeezed budgets of schools, colleges and services for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Tower Hamlets received almost £50m last year from Whitehall for special needs, but had to spend £56m to keep the services going, which opened a £6m gap in the town hall's budget.

The council has invested nearly £1m in the Tower Hamlets Education Business Partnership working with teachers and governors to push improvements in standards and "seize the chance for every pupil to learn and achieve more", Cabinet members were told last Wednesday.

Trustee Robert Crothers presents Tower Hamlets Education Business Partnership's annual financial statement to the cabinet.

The business partnership's annual financial statement showed a surplus of almost £340,000. But there was a risk.

Partnership trustee Robert Crothers told the cabinet: "This includes failure to meet the budget or to deliver services within the predicted costs."

Yet the balance sheet shows working assets of £752,000, nearly double the 2017 assets.

But it's just "a drop in the ocean", councillors fear, to what schools really need to keep basic education going.

It has been two years since the mayor joined schoolchildren and teachers from 60 Tower Hamlets schools who took a petition to Whitehall about school funds being cut. It followed changes to the government's school funding formula which campaigners said was unfair to deprived areas like the East End.