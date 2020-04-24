Scrapping Raine’s Year 7 by Tower Hamlets Council may be unlawful, government schools chief warns
PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 April 2020
Mike Brooke
A top government education chief has warned Tower Hamlets Council that it may have been “unlawful” while pushing through its controversial plans to close the 300-year-old Raine’s Foundation church school.
Pupils were accepted for the new Year 7 that was supposed to have begun in September — but had their places withdrawn which “would not have been lawful,” according to a long-awaited School’s Adjudicator’s report into the planned closure by August 31.
Merging the pupils into Bethnal Green’s non-faith Oaklands Secondary is also “not required”, the report states.
The council withdrew 36 places that had been accepted by applicants for Year 7 starting last September, then applied to the Schools Adjudication Office for a “zero intake”, but that was rejected.
Yet the local authority still went ahead and stopped all admissions as well as scrapping Year 10 with pupils having to find other schools to complete their GCSE courses.
Most Raine’s pupils have now been disbursed, with just 140 left out of 550. Only 27 pupils opted to switch to Oaklands, most having “voted with their feet” to go elsewhere.
“The council has already destroyed Raine’s,” its Foundation Trust chairwoman Carole Day told the East London Advertiser.
“The adjudication could only be made with most of the children already disbursed elsewhere — so the school is no longer viable.
“We were excluded from the closure process, but no-one gets the blame or is fined for what’s happed. It’s astonishing.”
Campaigners have now called on the Adjudicator’s Office to send a full report to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson on the grounds that the council “made errors unlawfully withdrawing offers for Year 7 applicants”.
Adjudicator Phil Whiffing’s report said: “The absence of Year 7 was a matter which objectors said had been engineered to undermine the viability of the school.
“The council had decided there would be no Year 7 in September 2019. Places had been offered and to have withdrawn them would not have been lawful.
“A request was made to reduce Year 7 admissions to zero. But arrangements (for all new pupils) had not been determined as required by law at that point.”
Doubt has also been raised on whether the schemed merger with Oaklands is justified.
The adjudication states: “It would appear there is a limited demand for places at Oaklands from displaced students, so an expansion of premises is not required.”
The council insists the adjudication upholds its closure plan and that consultations “followed statutory requirements in the best interests of pupils”.
But parents accuse the council of deliberately running down the school, Their campaign to keep Raine’s going is led by ex-Chelsea footballer Mickey Ambrose.
“Raine’s has been deliberately decimated,” he says. “The council manipulated admission numbers and closed year groups despite having no legal permission.
“But pupils voted with their feet and refused to be shunted into Oaklands. Parents chose Raine’s because it was a unique CoE faith school — now they’ve had the rug pulled under their feet.”
The town hall has its eye on the Lower School building in Old Bethnal Green Road ready to hand over to Oaklands.
A council spokesman said: “We are keen for the Lower School to be put to proper use and are working to secure this.”
But the Foundation Trust is adamant that the building which has only just had a £4m refurbishment isn’t up for grabs.
The trust is still angry over the council moving in “without permission” last August and using the building to store computers and desks ready for Oaklands that remain gathering dust.
Trustee Carole Day, a retired City banker and ex-Raine’s pupil herself, said: “They moved all their stuff in last summer, but we’d be happy if it was all taken away — it’s on our property.”
The adjudication is final, so whatever happens Raine’s closes on August 31.
