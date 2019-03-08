Search

How your 'shared lives' can help East Enders cope with learning disabilities

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 April 2019

Tower Hamlets councillor Denise Jones launching 'Shared Lives' scheme to help those with learning disabilities to be independent and included in the community. Picture: Carmen Valino/LBTH

Tower Hamlets councillor Denise Jones launching 'Shared Lives' scheme to help those with learning disabilities to be independent and included in the community. Picture: Carmen Valino/LBTH

Carmen Valino/LBTH

Anyone with ‘a welcoming heart’ and a spare room is being urged by Tower Hamlets Council to open their home to help adults with learning disabilities.

The council has joined the UK 'shared lives' scheme to help those who find it harder to live on their own to have more control of their daily living such as shopping and managing their money.

It is holding a public information event in Limehouse next week looking for families or individuals who can offer day care, short respite periods or even share a home.

“The scheme aims to empower adults with learning disabilities or other needs to live independently,” The council's cabinet member for adult health Denise Jones said. “The 'shared lives' programme creates lasting relationships which foster independence and inclusion in the community.”

Potential carers are assessed for their understanding, ability and experience. They get training and support and receive payment.

The 'shared lives' information event is April 25 at the Create day service, 35 Ronald Street, Limehouse, from 11am.

'Shared lives' manager Maryam Rouf can be contacted on 020-7771 5521, or by email: shared.lives@towerhamlets.gov.uk.

