Search

Advanced search

Summer activities begin for East End youngsters hit by youth club Covid shut-down

PUBLISHED: 17:13 10 August 2020

It's a bomber... getting ready to hurl water bombs at Whitechapel's Chicksand estate. Picture: Tower Hamlerts Homes

It's a bomber... getting ready to hurl water bombs at Whitechapel's Chicksand estate. Picture: Tower Hamlerts Homes

Tower Hamlerts Homes

Summer activities are being laid on to deal with youngsters getting bored during the school holidays caused by youth centres having to be shut through the Covid emergency.

Gladiator-style inflatables give a kickstart to programme of summer activities during school holidays. Picture: Tower Hamlerts HomesGladiator-style inflatables give a kickstart to programme of summer activities during school holidays. Picture: Tower Hamlerts Homes

Youth workers are touring East End housing estates encouraging young people to get involved in the five-week programme being laid on by Tower Hamlets Homes.

“Most youth centres remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Tower Hamlets Homes chief Susmita Sen explained. “So this programme provides activity to keep them busy over the summer, in strict compliance with government guidelines.”

The free programme includes arts and crafts, sports, social action projects and day trips, aimed at tackling difficulties that lockdown has caused families to keep youngsters fit and active.

Five organisations are running the programme such as Society Link in Shadwell and Wapping, Valance Community Sports in Bethnal Green’s Globe Town neighbourhood, Osmani Trust on Whitechapel’s Chicksand and Collingwood estates, Newark Youth in Whitechapel and Stepney and Neighbours in Poplar covering Poplar and Limehouse.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Spento

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

Police release CCTV images after man exposes himself to two girls on a bus

Police have released CCTV images after a man exposed himself to two girls on a bus. Picture: City of London Police

New flats in Stepney completed as fitting memory to ‘Battle of Cable Street’ veteran Max Levitas

Max Levitas by the Battle of Cable Street mural in 2011. Picture: Glyn Robbins

Most Read

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Spento

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

Police release CCTV images after man exposes himself to two girls on a bus

Police have released CCTV images after a man exposed himself to two girls on a bus. Picture: City of London Police

New flats in Stepney completed as fitting memory to ‘Battle of Cable Street’ veteran Max Levitas

Max Levitas by the Battle of Cable Street mural in 2011. Picture: Glyn Robbins

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.