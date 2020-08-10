Summer activities begin for East End youngsters hit by youth club Covid shut-down

Summer activities are being laid on to deal with youngsters getting bored during the school holidays caused by youth centres having to be shut through the Covid emergency.

Youth workers are touring East End housing estates encouraging young people to get involved in the five-week programme being laid on by Tower Hamlets Homes.

“Most youth centres remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions,” Tower Hamlets Homes chief Susmita Sen explained. “So this programme provides activity to keep them busy over the summer, in strict compliance with government guidelines.”

The free programme includes arts and crafts, sports, social action projects and day trips, aimed at tackling difficulties that lockdown has caused families to keep youngsters fit and active.

Five organisations are running the programme such as Society Link in Shadwell and Wapping, Valance Community Sports in Bethnal Green’s Globe Town neighbourhood, Osmani Trust on Whitechapel’s Chicksand and Collingwood estates, Newark Youth in Whitechapel and Stepney and Neighbours in Poplar covering Poplar and Limehouse.