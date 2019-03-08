East London MPs ready to return to Commons to grill PM after Supreme Court rules suspension 'void'

Today's Supreme Court ruling that Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending Parliament has been welcomed in east London by the MP for Bethnal Green and Bow.

Rushanara Ali was "proud to be one of the petitioners" standing up for parliamentary democracy, she said in a statement to the East London Advertiser.

"I am looking forward to getting back into Parliament, so we can hold this appalling government to account," she added.

"This move by the Prime Minister was an affront to our democratic principles. Suspending Parliament was an obvious attempt by the prime minister to force through a 'no deal' Brexit and prevent MPs scrutinising the government's plans."

The Commons sits as soon after the Supreme Court verdict as possible, which is 11.30am Wednesday, with full scope for urgent questions, ministerial statements and "applications for emergency debates", Speaker John Bercow has announced.

MPs began returning to Westminster even before Mr Becow's announcement, with one Opposition Labour MP issuing a demand for "Liar Johnson" to turn up to be grilled.

Critics accuse Johnson of lying to the Queen about suspending Parliament and dragging the Monarchy into partisan politics.

The Lords is also returning from 3pm on Wednesday and 11am on Thursday.

Bethnnal Green's Rushanara Ali and East Ham's Stephen Timms were among 75 MPs protesting outside Parliament two weeks ago demanding it be recalled.

Parliament hasn't legally been "recalled", because the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Boris Johnson's suspension was unlawful and therefore void. So tomorrow's session is a "resumption", but with no usual Wednesday Prime Minister's Question Time which has been ditched by the Speaker to make way for any emergency legislation.

MPs weren't due to sit again until October 14 when the government had planned to hold a Queen's Speech setting out the PM's agenda including quitting the EU by October 31.

Resuming Parliament gives MPs and peers a three-week window of opportunity to grill Johnson and even put a spanner in the Brexit works.

Everything is up in the air to play for—the Lib Dems bent on revoking Article 50 if it wins an outright majority at any snap general election and Labour pushing for a better deal with Brussels and a second referendum on any new terms, with an option to Remain.