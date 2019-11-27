Search

Advanced search

Awards for tackling pollution is a breath of fresh air for Tower Hamlets schools

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 November 2019

A project at St Paul's School by parent Jill Mills gets more children walking or cycling to school. Picture: LBTH

A project at St Paul's School by parent Jill Mills gets more children walking or cycling to school. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

A mother and a teacher have both won awards for their projects to help bring a breath of fresh air to schools.

Teacher Sam Betts and his pupils are on track at Stebon Primary to cycle more. Picture: LBTHTeacher Sam Betts and his pupils are on track at Stebon Primary to cycle more. Picture: LBTH

Jill Mills, a parent at St Paul's Way Secondary in Bow Common, was recognised by the Sustrans charity for her "sustainable travel" idea which led to fewer youngsters being driven in on the school run.

Sam Betts, a teacher at Stebon Primary nearby, was recognised for promoting cycling with his pupils, now taught as part of the school's PE programme by trained staff with a fleet of bikes.

The two projects were paid for from Tower Hamlets Council's £200,000 air quality fund for schools and community groups.

"It is important that we all help to improving our environment," Tower Hamlets public health director Dr Somen Banerjee said. "Schools and community groups can help raise awareness."

The council has been driving a campaign urging car-owners not to leave engines idling while waiting at the school gate because the exhaust can effect children's health and development.

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Murder hunt after Stepney shooting in Nelson Street as police appeal for witnesses

Police murder hunt as man shot in Stepney dies 48 hour later. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Awards for tackling pollution is a breath of fresh air for Tower Hamlets schools

A project at St Paul's School by parent Jill Mills gets more children walking or cycling to school. Picture: LBTH

Bees making sweet Christmas profits selling their Shoreditch honey is no sting

Busy bees getting their honey ready on a rooftop in Shoreditch for the Christmas market. Picture source: Luigia Minichiello

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

400 disabled get a lifeline as Ability Bow therapy gym lands £28,000 windfall

Danny Currie gets lifeline therapy at Ability Bow gym. Picture: Stuart Wilson

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists