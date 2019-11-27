Awards for tackling pollution is a breath of fresh air for Tower Hamlets schools

A project at St Paul's School by parent Jill Mills gets more children walking or cycling to school. Picture: LBTH LBTH

A mother and a teacher have both won awards for their projects to help bring a breath of fresh air to schools.

Teacher Sam Betts and his pupils are on track at Stebon Primary to cycle more. Picture: LBTH Teacher Sam Betts and his pupils are on track at Stebon Primary to cycle more. Picture: LBTH

Jill Mills, a parent at St Paul's Way Secondary in Bow Common, was recognised by the Sustrans charity for her "sustainable travel" idea which led to fewer youngsters being driven in on the school run.

Sam Betts, a teacher at Stebon Primary nearby, was recognised for promoting cycling with his pupils, now taught as part of the school's PE programme by trained staff with a fleet of bikes.

The two projects were paid for from Tower Hamlets Council's £200,000 air quality fund for schools and community groups.

"It is important that we all help to improving our environment," Tower Hamlets public health director Dr Somen Banerjee said. "Schools and community groups can help raise awareness."

The council has been driving a campaign urging car-owners not to leave engines idling while waiting at the school gate because the exhaust can effect children's health and development.