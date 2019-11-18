Suzanne Noble digs up her Dirty Blues to sing in a church crypt at Tower Hill

The music publicist who brought Rock'n'Roll giants Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and Little Richard together on the Isle of Dogs for their final gig 25 years ago is back in the East End—but this time on stage herself singing dirty blues.

Suzanne Noble gives her raucous renditions in the crypt of a church, of all places, where the Vout-o-Reenees private members' club meets.

But her Friday night performance at the Church of English Martyrs at Tower Hill on November 22 is open to the public, when the 58-year-old gives a "health warning" that her dirty blues are not for the easily shocked.

Suzanne picked up songs like Big Long Slidin' Thing and Don't You Feel My Leg from a saucy record she uncovered made in the 1930s.

"My fascination began after I came across a record when I was in my 20s called Copulatin' Blues," Suzanne let slip to the East London Advertiser.

"But now I've returned in my 50s to these old Dirty Blues songs that have rarely seen the light of day for nearly 90 years."

The near-the-knuckle lyrics mostly sung by "women with colourful lives" in the American Deep South were recorded in the 1920s and 30s.

But the coming of radio and the rise of "public moral standards" got them banned from ever being broadcast and were sidelined, which Suzanne says "upped the filth factor".

The former sessions singer, who once had her own band called Dirty Blondes, does a bit of music history of the period with each song, then gets the audience to join in the cheeky innuendos like "king-size popper" and "long things" which fell out of favour with the broadcasting authorities of the day.

Suzanne topped her music PR career with a unique comeback gig with top Fifties' Rock'n'Roll legends at Millwall's London Arena in the 1990s, nowadays runs a not-for-profit social activities organisation called Advantages for Age for the over 50 who are at career crossroads, when she's not singing "dirty blues" in cellars.

She's accompanied on Friday night by George Webster, 26-year-old classical pianist taking a break from opera and ballet to tickle the ivories for Suzanne's "dirty blues"—she picked him up online through Gumtree, she tells you.

Dirty Blues at the Vout-o-Reenees club in the crypt of the Church of English Martyrs Tower Hill, in Prescot Street, off The Minories, begins 8pm, tickets £10. Tube: Tower Hill or Aldgate.