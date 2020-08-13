A-Levels: Whitechapel’s Swanlea tops 100pc in 3 subjects despite lockdown stopping exam sittings

What a score for Whitechapel’s Swanlea Secondary getting 100 per cent in no fewer than three subjects today.

That’s on top of the problems this year caused by the Coronavirus emergency when pupils couldn’t sit their exams in school.

Most of the tutoring has had to be done online in their homes just at the crucial time of year leading up to their finals.

But they smashed through the barrier with 100pc BTec Level 3 passes, A* to B in further maths and A* to B in Italian.

“It hasn’t been an easy time,” Swanlea’s headteacher Brenda Landers admits.

“But we are extremely pleased with the grades that our youngsters have achieved.

“We are now supporting and guiding them onto the best possible university courses.”

She predicts an even brighter forecast, adding: “They have achieved excellent grades this year, so we’re optimistic about their futures.”

Swanley notched up 59pc passes overall in grades A* to B and 85pc passes at A* to C grades.

The pupils manged 89pc A* to B in computer science and 83pc in geography and religious education.

Other subjects did famously, 80pc A* to B in Physics, 79pc in sociology, 63pc in maths, 60pc in history and 54pc in economics.

The stats also stack up well for Swanlea’s BTec Level 3 extended diploma with 63pc getting between Distinction* and Distinction grades.

But it isn’t a flash-in-the-pan, despite Swanlea’s catchment area among the most deprived in Britain.

The school has been improving steadily year-by-year and managing to get its bright sparks to university every time over the past decade, many coming from families often on the poverty line.

“We involve the parents and talk to them regularly,” the head explained last year. “We tell them when we have serious concerns about their progress. Even if parents haven’t been to university themselves, they’re crystal clear that they want a better life for their children.”

Life isn’t easy for families in deprived East End neighbourhoods, the school acknowledges. Issues such as bad housing don’t help, but the determined parents of Whitechapel know what success looks like and want it for their children.