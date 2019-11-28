Search

Advanced search

Jo Swinson face-to-face on election trail with the homeless in Whitechapel

PUBLISHED: 14:16 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 28 November 2019

Lib Dem leader faces homeless charit organisations on the general election trail in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Lib Dem leader faces homeless charit organisations on the general election trail in Whitechapel. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Scrapping the Vagrancy Act which "criminalises those on the streets" can end the homeless crisis, Lib Dem national leader Jo Swinson promised when she came face-to-face in Whitechapel today with men and women who have been on the streets.

Jo Swinson... Jo Swinson... "We will scrap the Vagrancy Act that criminalises people who find themselves homeless." Picture: Mike Brooke

She was the first national party leader answering a challenge from the Crisis charity for a round-table meeting at its Skylight centre with those who demand action if she gets the keys to No 10.

They included 34-year-old asylum-seeker Stella Bernard who was barred from getting work when she came to Britain as a teenager and found herself homeless for five years, unable to earn a living and nowhere to turn to.

"I was quite suicidal and felt I had no future," she told the Lib Dem leader.

Homeless Stella Bernard was barred from getting work... Homeless Stella Bernard was barred from getting work... "I was suicidal and felt I had no future." Picture: Mike Brooke

"I was really a mess—I couldn't move on with my life."

The charity gave her shelter and made it possible to take up English classes.

Stella, now a Crisis "ambassador", asked for a pledge to help those on the streets who are deemed not entitled to jobs or housing.

Crisis charity's chief execrtive Jon Sparkes listens as Jo Swinson promises a bill in Parliament to scrap the Vagrancy Act. Picture: Mike BrookeCrisis charity's chief execrtive Jon Sparkes listens as Jo Swinson promises a bill in Parliament to scrap the Vagrancy Act. Picture: Mike Brooke

Swinson told her: "Restrictions stopping asylum seekers working are ridiculous. People should be able to work after three months transition. The support period should be extended to make sure those in vulnerable groups get help in housing."

She used the meeting to call for scrapping the Vagrancy Act which "criminalised those finding themselves homeless."

It was an "outdated legislation" from 200 years ago she said was no longer fit for its purpose. Extended support for those on the streets or those facing potential homelessness was needed "to get people's lives back on track".

General election alliance of organisations like Crisis, Centrepoint, Shelter, Homeless Link, De Paul and St Mungo's in round-table meeting with the Dem leader. Picture: Mike BrookeGeneral election alliance of organisations like Crisis, Centrepoint, Shelter, Homeless Link, De Paul and St Mungo's in round-table meeting with the Dem leader. Picture: Mike Brooke

She told the meeting: "We have put forward a bill to scrap the Vagrancy Act. I am determined that we continue the fight to get rid of this outdated legislation after listening to your experiences."

The homeless crisis can be ended once and for all, the charity's chief executive Jon Sparkes told the Lib Dem leader. It would need committing to a major increase in social housing, a welfare system that covers rents and support for services that help people out of homelessness or prevents it in the first place.

He told the East London Advertiser: "This was a chance to hear from people experiencing homelessness and to understand the issues they're going through.

"There are policies that politicians can take to end homelessness now, like restoring the housing benefits link to market rents at the low end which was severed in 2011. That would cost £3bn, but the benefits to the public purse would be nearly double by savings in temporary accommodation and other social services."

It would stop families becoming homeless and lift thousands of children out of poverty, he estimates.

It would also stop the rise in rough sleeping which the charity estimates has increased in London by a quarter in the past 12 months alone.

"Rough sleepers are a human issue," the Crisis charity chief added. "Every single one is a loss of potential, held back because we're not stopping them becoming homeless."

The challenge in Whitechapel for party leaders to meet the homeless face-to-face is part of a general election alliance of organisations like Crisis, Centrepoint, Shelter, Homeless Link, De Paul and St Mungo's calling for guaranteed funding to help people off the streets quickly with "somewhere safe to stay".

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Man stabbed to death at Whitechapel house party named by police

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Children at Poplar’s Mayflower Primary ‘top in the country’ for maths and reading

Brightest in the country... pupils at Mayflower Primary top SATS survey for reading, grammar and maths assessments. Picture: Mike Brooke

Stepney shooting: Two arrested on suspicion of murdering Iron Miah

Iron Miah died after being shot in the head. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Hockey: East London men win thriller

East London men's first team have been sponsored by the London Back Pain Clinic

East London get better of Braintree rivals following superb second-half display

East London players celebrate their win at Braintree (pic ELRFC)

Sotiriou returns to O’s following impressive Dover stint

Leyton Orient's Ruel Sotiriou keeps the ball against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Boxing: Davies celebrates Cesay reunion in style

Ohara Davies (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Wapping women take over at top from neighbours, as men pull further clear at summit

Wapping women's seconds in action against Old Loughts (pic James Budgen)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists