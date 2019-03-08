Families vote to quadruple size of Poplar's Teviot estate after 50 years

Families have voted for a massive expansion of their housing estate in Poplar which could see it quadruple in size.

They have backed proposals for regenerating the Teviot Estate with its 535 households that could shoot up to more than 2,400.

The vote for expansion was 86 per cent, with an 81pc turn-out of the 616 people eligible to take part in the poll organised by Poplar Harca housing association which runs the estate.

"The community told us what they want for the future of their estate," Poplar Harca's chief executive Steve Stride said. "There's still a lot to be done to work with residents to realise their aspirations."

The plans for more housing would also include additional shops, community facilities, new green spaces and more children's play areas.

But details haven't yet landed on the drawing board as City Hall insists families have to be asked if they want any regeneration in the first place.

Householders must have a real say in plans for their estates, the mayor of London insists, which is why ballots are "at the heart of housing regeneration". Ballots for projects that need GLA funding were introduced by the Mayor last summer.

The Teviot residents' steering group of more than 50 tenants and leaseholders made sure the offer from Poplar Harca was what families wanted.

Independent resident advisor Mike Tyrell, former Tower Hamlets Community Housing association chief until 2016, said: "Teviot residents knew what they wanted. Poplar Harca has put together an offer based on their ideas in a collaborative project."

Much of the expansion includes social housing to help ease Tower Hamlets Council's chronic waiting list of 19,000 families.

The estate opened in 1972 stretches from the Limehouse Cut in the north to Langdon Park in the south and from the A12 Blackwall Tunnel approach road in the east to the DLR in the west. Most properties appear well maintained in an area that's far from run-down.

But quadrupling its population would almost certainly mean tower blocks being built for 1,500 more families in that half square mile, the housing organisation acknowledges. The ratio of 'social' housing would have to be agreed with the GLA.

The ballot result means the organisation can now commission architects and formally draw up its regeneration scheme to be sent to City Hall for funding.