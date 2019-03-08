Why Isle of Dogs OAP Tom Madden is Britain's top social housing tenant

Tom Madden from Millwall... Britain's top tenant named in national 'Housing Heroes' awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Pensioner Tom Madden is a 'housing hero' who's been named as Britain's top social housing tenant.

Tom's Lifetime Contriution trophy from the 'Housing Heroes' awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil Tom's Lifetime Contriution trophy from the 'Housing Heroes' awards. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The 88-year-old from Millwall's Westferry estate took the 'Tenant Lifetime Contribution' title at the Housing Heroes awards, beating off entries from all over the country.

Tom was nominated by Eastend Homes which manages the former Tower Hamlets Council Westferry estate.

"He is considered a legend," East End Homes' managing director John Henderson said. "Tom is a selfless pioneer of getting residents involved, for whom nothing is too much trouble for this passionate, inspiring man who believes in the right of social housing."

The judges noted Tom's commitment over several decades to improve social housing "for the good of the community" and his support for bringing housing investment to the Isle of Dogs.

Tom said: "Our estate has changed 101 per cent, with the improvements for all to see. It feels good to be part of that."

He arrived in east London from Ireland in the 1970s to work in the building trade.

But he soon got involved with the tenants' action group when the estate was still under Tower Hamlets Council. He was later appointed to the board of East End Homes which took over the estate.

The awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Housing and Inside Housing journal put a spotlight on people who help housing organisations with their work.