Why Isle of Dogs OAP Tom Madden is Britain's top social housing tenant
PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 July 2019
© Rehan Jamil
Pensioner Tom Madden is a 'housing hero' who's been named as Britain's top social housing tenant.
The 88-year-old from Millwall's Westferry estate took the 'Tenant Lifetime Contribution' title at the Housing Heroes awards, beating off entries from all over the country.
Tom was nominated by Eastend Homes which manages the former Tower Hamlets Council Westferry estate.
"He is considered a legend," East End Homes' managing director John Henderson said. "Tom is a selfless pioneer of getting residents involved, for whom nothing is too much trouble for this passionate, inspiring man who believes in the right of social housing."
The judges noted Tom's commitment over several decades to improve social housing "for the good of the community" and his support for bringing housing investment to the Isle of Dogs.
Tom said: "Our estate has changed 101 per cent, with the improvements for all to see. It feels good to be part of that."
He arrived in east London from Ireland in the 1970s to work in the building trade.
But he soon got involved with the tenants' action group when the estate was still under Tower Hamlets Council. He was later appointed to the board of East End Homes which took over the estate.
The awards organised by the Chartered Institute of Housing and Inside Housing journal put a spotlight on people who help housing organisations with their work.