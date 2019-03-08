EU citizens offered help with ‘settled status’ by Tower Hamlets Council as Brexit looms

Tower Hamlets helping EU citizens register for 'settled status' if they want to stay after Brexit. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

EU citizens who have made their home in east London are being offered help from Tower Hamlets Council’s own Brexit contingency service to register if they want to stay.

Cllr Amina Ali... "Being asked to register after living here for years can seem insensitive or distressing." Picture: Mike Brooke Cllr Amina Ali... "Being asked to register after living here for years can seem insensitive or distressing." Picture: Mike Brooke

The estimated 41,000 living in the East End who don’t hold British citizenship need to apply for settled or pre-settled status as part of a government scheme if they want to continue living and working in the UK from 2021.

“We recognise that for some people being asked to register after living here for years can seem insensitive or distressing,” Tower Hamlets Brexit commissioner Amina Ali said.

“We have made it clear to all the non-British EU citizens that this is their home, too. But those who want to stay need to go through the process of applying for pre-settled or settled status.

“We can’t change the government’s scheme — but can do our bit to make applications easier.”

Mayor John Biggs... "EU citizens are our neighbours and friends." Picture: Mike Brooke Mayor John Biggs... "EU citizens are our neighbours and friends." Picture: Mike Brooke

Applications to register for settled status open at the end of the month, which need identity and passports to be verified and approved.

Mayor John Biggs said: “These EU citizens are our neighbours and friends. We want to do all we can to make sure they can continue to live and work here after Brexit.”

The council’s Brexit service is open from Tuesday to those living or working in Tower Hamlets, offering help with the whole registration process.