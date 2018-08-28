Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Tower Hamlets Council joins £38m scheme to house families at risk of homelessness

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 03 January 2019

Eleven London councils have joined forces to create a non-profit company to house thousands of families at risk of homelessness. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

Eleven London councils have joined forces to create a non-profit company to house thousands of families at risk of homelessness. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok

PA Wire/PA Images

Tower Hamlets Council is among 11 boroughs which have joined forces to provide accommodation to families at risk of homelessness – backed by £38m in government funding.

The scheme – named Capital Letters – will see local authorities create a non-profit company to help more than 35,000 households in Greater London out of homelessness over the next three years.

It aims to encourage local authorities to work together in housing those at risk of homelessness, rather than competing to secure the best accomodation for their own homeless residents.

Competition can drive up prices and slow down housing provision.

Barking and Dagenham Council Leader Cllr Darren Rodwell, who is also London Councils’ executive member for housing and planning, said: “With so many homeless households and so little accommodation available, London faces the country’s most serious homelessness challenge.

“Capital Letters is a crucial opportunity to do things differently – and we are extremely pleased to have the government’s support for this innovative work.

“Through collaboration, boroughs will collectively strengthen our market position and secure much better housing options for homeless Londoners.”

More than 7,500 people are homeless in Tower Hamlets making it the 10th worst borough for homelessness in the UK, according to figures released by charity Shelter in November last year.

Other boroughs who have so far signed up to the scheme include Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge, Bexley and Waltham Forest.

More local authorities are expected to join in due course.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Governmnet (MHCLG) is allocating £37.8m – out of its £1.2bn fund to tackle homelessness – to the scheme over three years.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire MP said: “Everyone deserves a safe and secure home.

“I’ve seen for myself how hard each of the London boroughs works to provide those that are homeless with the support they need and a roof over their heads.

“This radical new way of working and unprecedented collaboration between the boroughs and government will make a real difference – providing more accommodation for the vulnerable and helping them to get back on their feet and away from homelessness for good.”

Tower Hamlets Council has been contacted for comment.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

East London Mosque imam made an OBE for bravery during Finsbury Park terrorist attack

Imam Mohammed Mahmoud speaks at the Islington Town Hall event to mark a year since the Finsbury Park terror attack. Picture: Polly Hancock

Second Tower Hamlets councillor resigns in just 10 days

Ruhul Amin has resigned. Pic: Kois Miah

O’s confident of boosting squad before Salford match

James Dayton hugs Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill after the 4-0 win over Havant & Waterlooville (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Widdowson delighted with win and no longer wishes old club Daggers well!

Joe Widdowson wins the ball in the air for Leyton Orient against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s swoop to sign Seagulls winger Maguire-Drew

Jordan Maguire-Drew is congratulated by then-team-mate Joe Widdowson after scoring for Dagenham & Redbridge during the 2016/17 campaign (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Longbridge Road partially closed due to crash

Longbridge Road in Barking is partially closed after a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Former merchant navyman and East India Docks worker from Barking dies aged 93

Robert Jefferson, who passed away on December 10 aged 93. Picture: Christine Patrick

Dagenham teen arrested after £8,000 worth of iPhones stolen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Write off West Ham skipper at your peril after another superb cameo performance

West Ham United's Mark Noble during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham super subs make the difference as magical Marko is bang on target

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

New Years lunch for homeless guests as Orient see off Daggers

Anwar Uddin (left), Emdad Rahman (middle) and Howard Gould (right) with homeless guests at Brisbane Road (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Edinburgh happy for ex-Orient full-back Caprice, but hoping for Spurs win

Jake Caprice (far, right) celebrates with his Tranmere Rovers team-mates (pic: Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Tower Hamlets Council joins £38m scheme to house families at risk of homelessness

Eleven London councils have joined forces to create a non-profit company to house thousands of families at risk of homelessness. Photo: PA Wire/PA Images/Yui Mok
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists