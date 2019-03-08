Search

Caretakers on Tower Hamlets council estates sweep up the top housing award

PUBLISHED: 09:34 01 July 2019

Sister's Production

Caretakers swept up on Tower Hamlets council estates being named 'frontline team of the year' at the national Housing Heroes awards.

Judges praised their care and the way they works in all weathers—not just being there to mop and clean.

The 200 staff at Tower Hamlets Homes, which manages all council estates, are often the first point of call in emergencies for 22,000 households in social housing.

They deal with anything from fires, water leaks and snow clearance.

The award entry had supporting statements including Bethnal Green's Teasdale and Hollybush residents association stating: "The staff put residents first in everything they do, from the caretakers to the people in the office. Nothing is too much for them and we trust them. That's priceless, something you can't buy."

The caretakers work year-round in all weathers, the award judges noted. They keep an eye on vulnerable people on top of their working duties and help new families settle in.

