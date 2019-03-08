Children services in Tower Hamlets ‘significantly improved’

Councillor Danny Hassell is the cabinet member for children, schools and young people. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The council’s children services have ‘significantly improved’ two years after they were deemed “inadequate” during a damning inspection.

Ofsted has completed its final monitoring visit in Tower Hamlets ahead a full inspection later this year.

In a letter released yesterday, Her Majesty’s Inspector Brenda McLaughlin, said: “Rigorous performance management is now well embedded throughout the service.

“Children are visited frequently, and statutory reviews take place on time.”

Last year inspectors found ‘widespread and serious failures’ in services protecting children in the borough.

The report stated ‘too many children remain in situations of actual or potential harm for too long’ and some staff displayed a ‘lack of understanding’ of their duties.

But inspectors have now endorsed steps the council is taking to improve its services for children, families and young people.

Ms McLaughlin added: “Effective action taken by leaders and managers following the previous inspection and subsequent monitoring visits has led to suitable improvements.”

The council has set a target of achieving a ‘good’ rating in 2019.

Councillor Danny Hassell, cabinet member for children, schools and young people, said: “Our improvement journey in the service has taken us a long way in a short time. But the journey continues, and we will concentrate heavily on the areas that Ofsted have told us need further attention and improvement.

“While our budget invested significantly in our services and our social workers, no one underestimates the hard work that we still have to complete before our final inspection.”