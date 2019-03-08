Thousands of East End voters join 5.7m to sign Article 50 petition to stop Brexit

Petition to cancel Article 50 and keep Britain in the EU reaches unprecedented 5,000,000 signatures. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

More than 40,000 voters across Tower Hamlets’ two parliamentary constituencies have joined the 5.7 million throughout the UK who’ve signed a petition to Parliament demanding Article 50 to quit the EU be revoked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

New European, the Archant Group newspaper for Remainers, spearheading one of the People's Marches to stop Brexit. Picture: Mike Brooke New European, the Archant Group newspaper for Remainers, spearheading one of the People's Marches to stop Brexit. Picture: Mike Brooke

Almost 23,400 signed in the Bethnal Green and Bow constituency by lunchtime Tuesday, with another 20,300 in neighbouring Poplar and Limehouse, adding their names to demands for a People’s Vote on any final Brexit deal.

The online petition actually calls on the government to revoke Article 50 after Theresa May claimed quitting Europe was “the will of the people”.

The online petition actually calls on the government to revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU after Theresa May claimed quitting was “the will of the people”.

"We're still Europeans!" One of the many mass People's marches to stop Brexit. Picture: Mike Brooke "We're still Europeans!" One of the many mass People's marches to stop Brexit. Picture: Mike Brooke

MPs argue that “the will of the people” has turned since 2016 with a national change of mood, now the effects of quitting Europe are known.

The petition has the highest sign-up rate on record. The national tally reached 5,724,948 by 2pm today (Tues) and rising.

An extension to the Brexit deadline could continue for months, which would mean Britain taking part in the European Parliament elections in May with its four-year term!