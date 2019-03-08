Comedy star Rosie Wilby heads talks about 'Tomboy' in Tower Hamlets rally against hate crime

Tower Hamlets Council staging week of events against hate crime. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Comedienne and broadcaster Rosie Wilby is leading a pubic discussion on the film Tomboy as one of several events this week tackling hate crime in the East End, with backing from Tower Hamlets Council.

Poplar Union community centre in Cotall Street where commedienne Rosie Wilby heads public discussion on the film 'Tomboy'. Picture: Google Poplar Union community centre in Cotall Street where commedienne Rosie Wilby heads public discussion on the film 'Tomboy'. Picture: Google

The events lead up to Friday's 'international day against homophobia and transphobia' with an evening rally at Poplar Union community centre to remember victims of all forms of hate crimes.

"These events are to show solidarity," Mayor John Biggs said. "Our greatest strength is how we support each other when a part of our community faces threats or abuse."

Rosie Wilby, who has appeared on Radio 4, at the Comedy Store, the Sydney Mardi Gras and the Latitude Festival, opens the discussion on Tomboy on Thursday at 7pm at Poplar Union in Cotall Street, off Burdette Road, with members of several anti-discrimination organisations.

Her discussion follows a public conference the day before on 'hatred hurts all' and how to tackle hate crime, being held in Mile End at 1pm on Wednesday at Tower Hamlets History Library and Archives in Bancroft Road.

The council's cabinet member for safety and equalities, Asma Begum, said: "This is important to show support to those facing discrimination and hate, which remains a priority for the council."

Events are free and open to the public, organised by the East London 'Out' project which supports services to LGBT communities.